Anthony Davis leaves Lakers vs. Suns early after sustaining groin strain

Joe Crower reaches to block a shot by Anthony Davis, who grimaces under the basket.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis misses a layup in front of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder during the second quarter. Davis left the game late in the first half after sustaining a groin strain.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan Woike 
Lakers forward Anthony Davis exited Game 4 on Sunday after injuring his groin on a driving layup.

Davis, who was questionable to play because of knee soreness, drove the baseline in the second quarter and had his layup challenged by Suns forward Jae Crowder.

Davis missed the layup and landed awkwardly, falling to the court. He grabbed at his left groin as the Suns took the rebound and went up court.

Early in the second half, the Lakers announced Davis would not be returning to the game.

The Lakers are already playing without guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was ruled out before the game because of knee and quad issues.

Lakers-Suns schedule for first-round playoff series.
(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers trail Phoenix 81-65 heading into the fourth quarter.





