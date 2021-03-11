The 50 best hikes in L.A.

**BADWATER BASIN SALT FLATS Length: 2-mile out and back Elevation gain: Negligible (but you can’t get any lower!) Trailhead: 15 miles south of Furnace Creek, off of Badwater Rd Parking: Paved lot (National Park entrance fee required) Want to go down in history? Everybody can at Badwater Basin Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park - here’s the lowdown. Sitting at 282 feet below sea level, the mostly sodium chloride-covered flats cover nearly 200 square miles and earned their name when a mule refused to drink from the pool next to the interpretive boardwalk. The high salinity environment actually houses an endemic snail (found only here!) and pickleweed, and is the product of the evaporation of an ancient lake. Walk out over the hexagonal crusts towards the prominent apex of Telescope Peak (11,049 feet), which is particularly gorgeous when draped in a blue blanket at sunset. Also, check out the Sea Level sign marker on the cliffs to the east for another reminder that you are currently at the lowest point in North America. It’s all uphill from here - in fact, check out Dante’s View, a breathtaking lookout that offers a different perspective on the basin.

(Matt Pawlik)