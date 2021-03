The 50 best hikes in L.A.

Water, water, water. It’s the most sought-after item on a Southern California hike, whether it’s bottled in your pack or streaming down a hillside in front of you. The waterfalls in the front range of the Angeles National Forest are popular (code for “expect big crowds, especially on hot weekends”), but that’s no reason to avoid them. The site was one of the first mountain resorts to open to “tourist hikers” in 1884, and it’s easy to see why. The downhill hike drops you to the top of the falls and then into cool Bear Canyon. Refresh yourself at the 50-foot lower falls and maybe take a swim in its pool (the upper falls are hard to access on a sketchy route). Hang out by the water or in one of the shady picnic areas along the way. The way out is the same — only uphill. Go early to snag a parking spot and beat the hordes.Park and start at the Switzer Picnic Area on the Angeles Crest Highway about 10 miles north of La Cañada Flintridge. Directions to trailhead