Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. leaves game after apparently reinjuring left shoulder

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. walks off the field with manager Jayce Tingler, right, on June 19, 2021.
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. walks off the field with manager Jayce Tingler, right, after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by the Reds’ Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning.
(Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
SAN DIEGO —

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning.

Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 — that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Tatis was immediately checked by a trainer as manager Jayce Tingler came out to make a pitching change. Tingler then checked on Tatis, who walked off the field.

Tatis left a spring training game after hurting the shoulder while making a throw but was back two days later.

Advertisement

Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw marks Juneteenth, reiterates he wants to help fight racial injustice

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks in the dugout during a baseball game.

Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw marks Juneteenth, reiterates he wants to help fight racial injustice

Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on racial inequality: Silence won’t cut it. He vows to stand up for Black brothers and sisters, starting by listening.

The electrifying Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history in February — for 14 years and $340 million.

Tatis came into Saturday’s game leading the National League with 22 homers and a .677 slugging percentage and tied for second with 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He had homered in three of his previous four games.

The Padres, who are in third place in the NL West, host the second-place Dodgers for a three-game series starting Monday night.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement