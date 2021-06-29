Advertisement
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sustains apparent knee injury, leaves game

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday.
(Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Associated Press
ATLANTA —

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an apparent knee injury and was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks’ Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by staff members under each arm.

Following a slow start to the game, Antetokounmpo had scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Following the jam by Capela, the Hawks led 62-52 when the Bucks’ star left the game.

Antetokounmpo eventually returned to the Bucks’ bench, but went back to the locker room area after the Hawks blew open the game by extending their lead to 20 points.

There was no immediate report from the Bucks on Antetokounmpo’s status.

The Hawks are without their leading scorer, Trae Young, who was held out with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

