Key dates for 2021-22 NBA season
Key dates for the upcoming offseason and 2021-22 NBA season (some dates subject to change):
2021
July 29: 2021 NBA draft
Aug. 2: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents (3 p.m. PDT)
Aug. 6: Teams can begin signing free agents (9:01 a.m. PDT)
Aug. 8-17: Las Vegas Summer League
Sept. 28: Training camps open
Oct. 19: 2021-22 season opens
2022
Feb. 20: All-Star game (Cleveland)
April 10: End of regular season
April 12-15: Play-in tournament
April 16: Playoffs begin
June 2: NBA Finals start
June 19: NBA Finals Game 7
