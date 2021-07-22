Advertisement
Key dates for 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store in New York City.
By Staff and wire reports
Key dates for the upcoming offseason and 2021-22 NBA season (some dates subject to change):

2021

July 29: 2021 NBA draft

Aug. 2: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents (3 p.m. PDT)

Aug. 6: Teams can begin signing free agents (9:01 a.m. PDT)

Aug. 8-17: Las Vegas Summer League

Sept. 28: Training camps open

Oct. 19: 2021-22 season opens
2022

Feb. 20: All-Star game (Cleveland)

April 10: End of regular season

April 12-15: Play-in tournament

April 16: Playoffs begin

June 2: NBA Finals start

June 19: NBA Finals Game 7

Sources: Associated Press, nba.com

