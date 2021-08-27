Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus; Manchester United is a possible destination
Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted boarding a private jet in Turin, Italy, on Friday, his Juventus career seemingly over.
The soccer world was waiting to see where the five-time world player of the year is headed next, with former club Manchester United a highly possible destination.
In the latest major deal of the transfer window, United confirmed its interest in signing the 36-year-old Ronaldo soon after Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said the Portugal forward wanted to leave after three years.
“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” Allegri said in a news conference. “Cristiano gave his contribution. He made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.”
That set up a potential head-to-head battle between Manchester rivals United and City for the services of one of most famous sports stars in the world.
United, which was Ronaldo’s club from 2003 to 2009, looks more likely.
The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget and Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic were among 26 players called up for the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.
“We’ve always had a good communication,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday. “He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.”
Solskjaer, who played alongside Ronaldo at United, said he was “a legend of this club.”
“He is the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,” Solskjaer said. “Such a tremendous human being as well. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who’s played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him.”
City has been considering an option to buy Ronaldo after its top target, Harry Kane, said Wednesday he was staying at Tottenham for now. But City manager Pep Guardiola sounded pessimistic about the possibility of signing Ronaldo when speaking at a news conference at about the same time as Solskjaer.
The MLS-Liga MX All-Star game and festivities showed a potential marriage that could benefit both leagues.
“In my personal view, there are few players — I think Cristiano included, [Lionel] Messi of course — they decide where they are going to play,” Guardiola said. “In that position, I would say right now — this is my feeling — I am more than delighted with the squad we have and we will stay the same.”
Guardiola said “anything could happen” in the final days of the transfer window but that signing Ronaldo “right now seems far, far away.”
The transfer window closes on Tuesday, ending a period in which Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG forward Kylian Mbappe was the subject of a bid of about 160 million euros ($188 million) from Real Madrid, and both City and Chelsea spent more than $130 million on Jack Grealish and Romelu Lukaku, respectively.
Ronaldo has only one year left on his contract at Juventus, which he joined from Madrid in 2018.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
He didn’t start Juventus’ opening match of the Italian league season, against Udinese last weekend, amid reports he had asked to be on the bench. He came on in the second half and had a stoppage-time goal ruled out in a 2-2 draw.
Both the club and Allegri insisted it was a coaching decision to keep Ronaldo on the bench at the start.
Allegri said Friday that Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli on Saturday.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.