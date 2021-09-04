Advertisement
Lane Kiffin has COVID-19, will miss Mississippi’s season opener

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin gestures towards his players.
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin will miss his team’s season opener against Louisville on Monday.
(Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels’ opener in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. “So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did.

“I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

