UCLA’s Mick Cronin won’t coach vs. Alabama State because of COVID protocols

UCLA announced on Wednesday afternoon coach Mick Cronin would not attend his fourth-ranked team’s game against Alabama State later in the day at Pauley Pavilion after being placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Darren Savino, a longtime assistant under Cronin who followed him from Cincinnati to Westwood, will serve as the team’s acting head coach against the Hornets.

Cronin’s older brother, Dan, wrote on Twitter that Mick was doing OK.

“He is fine he will be back soon everyone relax,” Dan Cronin tweeted.

Every UCLA player besides those recovering from injuries is expected to be available to play against Alabama State, an athletic department spokesperson said. The Bruins have had several COVID-19 disruptions since the start of the pandemic but none involving their own players or coaches that led to the cancellation or postponement of a game.

Cronin is among a parade of players and coaches across the nation who have been affected by COVID-19 issues in recent weeks. Washington has had multiple games canceled or postponed, including a game against UCLA earlier this month that the Huskies were forced to forfeit, after several players and coaches were placed in COVID-19 protocols.

Bruins guard Jules Bernard said afterward the situation with Washington was a reminder the virus isn’t going away.

“It’s tough right now obviously because … it seems like it’s sort of going back to normal, but then we have what happened last week,” Bernard said. “But I think we’ve all done a good job of staying safe, we pretty much just hang around each other, for the most part. So we’re not really that worried cause we never really branch out like that and we’re more together most of the time, but it’s still, obviously after last week, we had a little talk, just keep being safe and make sure that, for each other and for our school, just keep being available to play.”

Even before UCLA’s game against Washington was canceled, Cronin noted the worsening COVID-19 landscape.

“It seems to be becoming a problem — I’ve seen that a lot of NBA guys are dealing with it,” Cronin said at the time. “It’s unfortunate and we all need to be careful, you know, everybody get their extra shot and do everything you can” to stay safe.

“When it comes to the COVID stuff, pray everybody’s OK, hope it just doesn’t become a massive problem, right, for all the sports.”