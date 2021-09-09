Week 2 college football picks: Iowa at Iowa State, Stanford at USC and more

The Huskies’ shocking loss at home to Montana last week took much of the luster off this anticipated matchup between two programs that have plenty of Rose Bowl history with each other. The pressure is on Michigan to notch a good nonconference win with Jim Harbaugh needing to prove the program is back on solid ground after a tough 2020. Washington can play the underdog card now and has the defense to keep it tight late. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Michigan’s defense should be able to smother Washington’s offense all night. Michigan 27, Washington 16