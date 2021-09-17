Football betting odds, lines picks for USC, UCLA, Rams and Chargers

Justin Herbert and the Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.(Al Drago / Associated Press) Sept. 17, 2021 1:22 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print Sports Week 3 college football betting analysis and the pick for USC-Washington State UCLA Sports Week 3 college football spread, betting analysis and pick: UCLA vs. Fresno State Sports NFL Week 2 betting analysis and the pick for Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Chargers Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys: odds, analysis and picks