Week 4 college football picks: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Texas A&M at Arkansas and more

Once we get over our disappointment that this game isn’t in Madison or South Bend (it’s being played at Chicago’s Soldier Field), we can realize that it should still be awesome. Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan led Wisconsin to the 2020 Rose Bowl but lost the starting job to freshman Graham Mertz leading into the pandemic season. Now Coan gets to show the Badgers what they’re missing. Wisconsin lost to Penn State in its opener and hasn’t looked like a dominant rushing team thus far, and Notre Dame has not been very convincing in starting 3-0, narrowly escaping Florida State and Toledo. Someone’s going to have an inflated sense of self after Saturday. Notre Dame 27, Wisconsin 23