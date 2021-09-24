Advertisement
Share
Sports

College football 2021: Best games to watch in Week 4

By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Share

Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Soldier Field, Chicago), 9 a.m., Fox

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has the chance to beat his old Wisconsin teammates.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan drops back to pass against Purdue
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan drops back to pass against Purdue on Sept.18 in South Bend, Ind.
(Robert Franklin / Associated Press)
Advertisement

Louisiana State at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN

Ed Orgeron and Mike Leach could use a 1-0 start to SEC play in the worst way.

Missouri at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPN2

The Eagles are 3-0 but have to play their first good team without injured quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC

The Big 12’s chance to embarrass Texas on its way out the door begins now.

FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian watches his team during the final half of their spring NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas, File)

USC Sports

To recover from USC fall, Steve Sarkisian turned away from L.A. roots that built him

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian rebuilt his life after getting fired from USC because of alcohol issues, but he did so without those who helped launch his career.

Fire up the grill

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m., CBS

Advertisement

Aggies and Hogs converge on Jerry World for their annual neutral-site encounter, only with high stakes.

No. 9 Clemson at NC State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

If Clemson’s offense doesn’t find its footing, the Wolfpack could take down the Tigers.

Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Advertisement

The Wolverines are heavily favored, but Rutgers under Greg Schiano is always capable of hanging around.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Baltimore Ravens

USC Sports

USC coaching search heat check: These are the hottest — and coldest — candidates

Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

The Bruins coughed up a heartbreaker against Fresno State, and there’s no time to lick their wounds.

Advertisement

Night game buzz

Tennessee at No. 11 Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Gators get a chance to recover from their Alabama loss by roughing up their Volunteer rivals.

Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State, 4 p.m., FS1

The Spartans are riding high at 3-0, but Nebraska just played Oklahoma tough on the road.

Advertisement

West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Is this the night the Sooners play up to their ranking? If not, West Virginia is good enough to win.

USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams during spring football on March 11, 2020.

USC Sports

Donte Williams’ coaching status is interim; his place in USC history is permanent

Raised for greatness, Crenshaw’s Donte Williams is the first Black head football coach at USC, the program his mother dreamed he’d join.

After dark

Oregon State at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Advertisement

Can the Trojans pick up where they left off in Pullman and keep the good vibes going for interim coach Donte Williams?

Sports
J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement