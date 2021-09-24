College football 2021: Best games to watch in Week 4

Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Soldier Field, Chicago), 9 a.m., Fox

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan has the chance to beat his old Wisconsin teammates.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan drops back to pass against Purdue on Sept.18 in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin / Associated Press)

Louisiana State at Mississippi State, 9 a.m., ESPN

Ed Orgeron and Mike Leach could use a 1-0 start to SEC play in the worst way.

Missouri at Boston College, 9 a.m., ESPN2

The Eagles are 3-0 but have to play their first good team without injured quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Texas Tech at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC

The Big 12’s chance to embarrass Texas on its way out the door begins now.

Fire up the grill

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas), 12:30 p.m., CBS

Aggies and Hogs converge on Jerry World for their annual neutral-site encounter, only with high stakes.

No. 9 Clemson at NC State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

If Clemson’s offense doesn’t find its footing, the Wolfpack could take down the Tigers.

Rutgers at No. 19 Michigan, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Wolverines are heavily favored, but Rutgers under Greg Schiano is always capable of hanging around.

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks

The Bruins coughed up a heartbreaker against Fresno State, and there’s no time to lick their wounds.

Night game buzz

Tennessee at No. 11 Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Gators get a chance to recover from their Alabama loss by roughing up their Volunteer rivals.

Nebraska at No. 20 Michigan State, 4 p.m., FS1

The Spartans are riding high at 3-0, but Nebraska just played Oklahoma tough on the road.

West Virginia at No. 4 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Is this the night the Sooners play up to their ranking? If not, West Virginia is good enough to win.

After dark

Oregon State at USC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Can the Trojans pick up where they left off in Pullman and keep the good vibes going for interim coach Donte Williams?