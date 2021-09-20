Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA vs. Stanford: News, analysis and more leading up to the Bruins’ next game

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before an NCAA college football game against Fresno State
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake warms up before a game against Fresno State on Sept. 18 at the Rose Bowl.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

No. 24 UCLA is pushing to bounce back from a sobering last-minute home loss to Fresno State when the Bruins visit Stanford.

By Ben BolchStaff Writer 

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is this a fork in the road — or the end of it — for the UCLA football bandwagon?

By Bill Plaschke

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reaches out to fans as he heads to the locker room after a disappointing loss to Fresno State.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sputter. Swerve. Crash.

Less than a month after racing to unrecognizable speeds on the fuel of two impressive victories, the UCLA football bandwagon has careened into a ditch, run off the road by some raging dudes from Fresno.

The screech was deafening. The shine was stripped. The wreckage was spectacular, powder blue turning a deep red just before midnight Saturday as the Rose Bowl was filled with the chants of strangers.

“Fresno State! Fresno State!”

In the end, that is how it sounded, this first Bruins loss, this stealing of Bruins magic, set to a chorus of dancing witnesses simply repeating the first words in a final score.

Fresno State 40, UCLA 37.

By Ben Bolch

UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, speaks with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, speaks with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson before a touchdown play against Fresno State in the fourth quarter against Fresno State on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

No matter what sort of flattery was lavished upon UCLA, breathless talk of contending for the College Football Playoff accompanied by musings about coach Chip Kelly having regained his visor-inspired mojo, the message never changed inside the Wasserman Football Center.

A number and a word continually flashed on television screens inside the Bruins’ practice facility during their two weeks of preparation for Fresno State, as if to remind players of the netherworld they had only recently inhabited.

The number was “15,” a reference to the combined points in the team’s four losses last season. The word was “finish,” alluding to collapses in the final minutes against USC and Stanford.

On Saturday night, after having seemingly emerged from that world of pain with two season-opening victories, UCLA sunk back into the familiar misery.

