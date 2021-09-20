UCLA vs. Stanford: News, analysis and more leading up to the Bruins’ next game

UCLA’s Fresno State loss a buzz-killer for Westwood resurgence devotees

UCLA coach Chip Kelly, left, speaks with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson before a touchdown play against Fresno State in the fourth quarter against Fresno State on Saturday.

(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

No matter what sort of flattery was lavished upon UCLA, breathless talk of contending for the College Football Playoff accompanied by musings about coach Chip Kelly having regained his visor-inspired mojo, the message never changed inside the Wasserman Football Center.

A number and a word continually flashed on television screens inside the Bruins’ practice facility during their two weeks of preparation for Fresno State, as if to remind players of the netherworld they had only recently inhabited.

The number was “15,” a reference to the combined points in the team’s four losses last season. The word was “finish,” alluding to collapses in the final minutes against USC and Stanford.

On Saturday night, after having seemingly emerged from that world of pain with two season-opening victories, UCLA sunk back into the familiar misery.

