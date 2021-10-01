Santa Anita opening day, a little more than a year after closing due to the pandemic

Racing returned to Santa Anita with opening day Friday. Fourteen stakes races are being held over three days.

California has significantly reduced the number of fatalities through reforms initiated by the California Horse Racing Board and the Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita. The track had 15 racing or training deaths this year, including one in training Thursday.

It’s not as if controversy has left the track as a few storylines for this weekend’s racing go through trainer Bob Baffert. The Hall of Famer has been under attack after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a legal anti-inflammatory that is not permitted on race day. It was Baffert’s fifth medication overage in a year.

Medina Spirit is the centerpiece of Saturday’s Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes as the 3-year-old will be running against older horses for the first time. A win earns a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the sport’s most important race outside the Triple Crown.

Medina Spirit was supposed to run in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby last Saturday, but Baffert scratched him after the draw, saying he didn’t like the post, but that wasn’t the entire reason.

Jockey Tyler Blaze, in a reflection, rides onto the track for the third race on opening day at Santa Anita Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

The second race is announced on opening day at Santa Anita Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

An out rider takes to the track as visitors attend opening day at Santa Anita. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Visitors, in a reflection, watch the fourth race on the big screen. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Riders take to the track on opening day at Santa Anita Park. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Jockey Emily Ellingwood, No. 6 in a reflection, smiles after riding Bright Leaf to victory. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A man sizes up the horses before making his bet. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

