Week 6 college football picks: Penn State at Iowa, Utah at USC and more

After a disastrous 2-4 pandemic campaign in 2020, Michigan is still in the process of proving to even its own fans that it is for real despite the top-10 ranking. The Wolverines got a rare quality road win last week at Wisconsin and were rewarded with a night game in Lincoln that will feature ABC’s Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call. No pressure, Blue. Meanwhile, Nebraska and Scott Frost need a big win in the worst way to show true progress. If the Cornhuskers can avoid the bone-headed mistake — and that’s a big if — they can win this one. Nebraska 24, Michigan 20