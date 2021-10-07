College football: Best games to watch in Week 6
Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.
Kegs and Eggs
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Dallas), 9 a.m., ABC
If Steve Sarkisian wins his first Red River Rivalry game, the Longhorns will sit in Big 12 driver’s seat.
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN
The Razorbacks and Rebels scarfed down some humble pie last week. The winner should feel better.
Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State, 9 a.m., Fox
The Buckeyes finally looked like themselves at Rutgers. Can they keep it up against Maryland?
Fire up the grill
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn, 12:30 p.m., CBS
Will the Bulldogs ever face a stiff test? Jordan-Hare Stadium should be rocking behind 4-1 Auburn.
Boise State at No. 10 Brigham Young, 12:30 p.m., ABC
The Cougars look like they’d win the Pac-12 this year, but Boise State could make this one interesting.
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa, 1 p.m., Fox
The Nittany Lions got a break that this isn’t a night game at Kinnick Stadium. Can they take advantage?
Night game buzz
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m., ABC
The Wolverines have to keep proving they’re for real. Nebraska is desperate for a statement win.
No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
The Fighting Irish have little time to lick their Bearcat wounds before visiting rowdy Lane Stadium.
Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team
Where do college football fans gather to watch games in Southern California? From Alabama to Michigan and Clemson to USC, use our guide to find your game-day spot.
Louisiana State at No. 16 Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
It’s now or never for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers against 5-0 Kentucky, which now has to play with expectations.
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., CBS
It’s a night game at Kyle Field, so maybe the Aggies play inspired ball. This is likely a blowout, though.
Utah at USC, 5 p.m., Fox
Can the Trojans string two wins together for the first time this season? A national audience awaits.
After dark
UCLA at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
The Bruins are much better than the Wildcats, but UCLA is not good enough to overlook anybody.
USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart returned to practice Tuesday, warming up and throwing passes in full pads and a helmet.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.