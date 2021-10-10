NFL week 5 roundup: Matt Ryan, Kyle Pitts lead Falcons past Jets in London

Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.

The Falcons (2-3) built a 20-3 halftime lead and eventually grounded out the victory despite allowing the Jets to stick around by losing two fumbles.

But Zach Wilson and the Jets had trouble moving the ball, which has been the story of the season for the rookie quarterback. He finished 19 of 32 for 192 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

Atlanta rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, taken two spots after Wilson at No. 4 overall in the NFL draft in April, had his best game with nine receptions for 119 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Ryan completed 33 of 45 passes with no interceptions.

The Jets (1-4) battled back in the second half with rushing touchdowns from Ty Johnson and Michael Carter, but couldn’t pull off the comeback.

Carter’s 2-yard run and Jamison Crowder’s catch on the 2-point conversion trimmed Atlanta’s lead to 20-17 with 6:55 remaining.

The Falcons then finally found the dagger drive they’ve been missing, driving 75 yards on nine plays, ending with Mike Davis’ 3-yard run. On second-and-goal, Davis took the handoff, spun and got a collective push from his offensive linemen to get into the end zone to extend the lead to 27-17 with 2:19 to play.

The scoring drive included a 39-yard reception by Pitts, followed by Olamide Zaccheaus’ 15-yard catch and dive for a first down to the Jets 24 on third-and-13.

Matt Ammendola’s 49-yard field goal made it 27-20, but the Jets’ onside kick was recovered by Falcons receiver Olamide Zaccheaus — sealing Atlanta’s victory.

Cordarrelle Patterson continued doing a little of everything for the Falcons. The running back-wide receiver-kick returner had seven receptions for 60 yards and ran for 54 yards on 14 carries.

