NFL Week 6 best bets: Cardinals vs. Browns among games with early intriguing lines

Week 5 in the NFL featured a lot of games that came down to the wire. Competitive games that either fall near the point spread or come down to the final seconds mean that sportsbooks don’t have to adjust the look-ahead lines all that much going into the next round of games.

Still, there were a lot of injuries during what felt like an unusually violent Sunday around the league. Just in the late window alone, Kyler Murray and Derek Carr were banged up pretty good and Daniel Jones left with a scary concussion. Several skill players and linemen also went down.

Injuries are such an enormous part of the handicapping process in the NFL and as much info as possible on those key players should be gathered. However, if you want to get out in front of some line moves, you must be willing to get out of your comfort zone a bit and bet early in the week.

Here are three lines I like for Week 6: