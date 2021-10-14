Week 7 college football picks: Oklahoma State at Texas, UCLA at Washington and more

The Hokies had Notre Dame on the ropes last week in Blacksburg but let the Fighting Irish steal it at the end. Pitt comes into Lane Stadium after a bye week and has a much better offense than Notre Dame, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is starting to gain Heisman buzz due to his gaudy numbers. The Panthers need this game if they’re going to stay the favorite in the ACC Coastal Division. Pitt 33, Virginia Tech 31