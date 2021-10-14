College football: Best games to watch in Week 7
Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough helps plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on throughout the day.
Kegs and eggs
No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1
The Spartans are surprisingly one of the most explosive teams in the country, but Indiana feels due to scare someone.
No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, 9 a.m., Fox
Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns get a chance for a quick Red River rivalry recovery against unbeaten Oklahoma State.
Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS
Which of these two-loss SEC West teams will stay relevant heading into the stretch run?
No. 20 Florida at Louisiana State, 9 a.m., ESPN
Ed Orgeron is running out of chances to restore faith. The Gators are vulnerable and this one’s in Death Valley.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart continues to make progress but USC interim coach Donte Williams did not specify if the freshman will be ready by the Notre Dame game.
Fire up the grill
No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS
The Bulldogs are the only team that has shown no warts. Kentucky can prove a lot just by hanging around.
No. 19 Brigham Young at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Baylor has had a quick turnaround under second-year coach Dave Aranda. The Bears can fully derail BYU’s season.
Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ABC
The Boilermakers kept it close in South Bend so maybe this one gets a little weird in Iowa City.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
The Panthers are considered favorites in the ACC and quarterback Kenny Pickett has Heisman buzz. But is this a mirage?
Night game buzz
No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPN
The Crimson Tide struggled to stop Texas A&M’s passing. Now they have to slow down Mike Leach.
Texas Christian at No. 4 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Who will Lincoln Riley start at quarterback? If it’s freshman Caleb Williams, will he use Spencer Rattler at all?
No. 13 Mississippi at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network
Watching Lane Kiffin call plays for Matt Corral is fun. Tennessee has looked great with Hendon Hooker under center.
UCLA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Fox
The Bruins could show a lot of mettle by winning in a tough Husky Stadium environment.
Chip Kelly has been unable to breakaway from his staunchest critics, but the next three games could determine if UCLA is indeed making progress under him.
After dark
No. 18 Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN
This game could end up being the difference in who wins the Pac-12 South, and Salt Lake City will be ready.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.