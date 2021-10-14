College football: Best games to watch in Week 7

Each week, The Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough helps plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on throughout the day.

Kegs and eggs

No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1

The Spartans are surprisingly one of the most explosive teams in the country, but Indiana feels due to scare someone.

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas, 9 a.m., Fox

Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns get a chance for a quick Red River rivalry recovery against unbeaten Oklahoma State.

Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS

Which of these two-loss SEC West teams will stay relevant heading into the stretch run?

No. 20 Florida at Louisiana State, 9 a.m., ESPN

Ed Orgeron is running out of chances to restore faith. The Gators are vulnerable and this one’s in Death Valley.

Fire up the grill

No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS

The Bulldogs are the only team that has shown no warts. Kentucky can prove a lot just by hanging around.

No. 19 Brigham Young at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Baylor has had a quick turnaround under second-year coach Dave Aranda. The Bears can fully derail BYU’s season.

Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Boilermakers kept it close in South Bend so maybe this one gets a little weird in Iowa City.

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

The Panthers are considered favorites in the ACC and quarterback Kenny Pickett has Heisman buzz. But is this a mirage?

Night game buzz

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Crimson Tide struggled to stop Texas A&M’s passing. Now they have to slow down Mike Leach.

Texas Christian at No. 4 Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Who will Lincoln Riley start at quarterback? If it’s freshman Caleb Williams, will he use Spencer Rattler at all?

No. 13 Mississippi at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m., SEC Network

Watching Lane Kiffin call plays for Matt Corral is fun. Tennessee has looked great with Hendon Hooker under center.

UCLA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Fox

The Bruins could show a lot of mettle by winning in a tough Husky Stadium environment.

After dark

No. 18 Arizona State at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

This game could end up being the difference in who wins the Pac-12 South, and Salt Lake City will be ready.