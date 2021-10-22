College football picks and predictions: UCLA upsets Oregon; Oregon State over Utah

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson passes against Arizona State on Oct. 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

I grew up wanting to be the next Lee Corso (this was before Kirk Herbstreit had joined ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and Corso, even in the show’s wild old-guy role, was more appealing than Craig James). This week, ESPN rightfully chose Westwood as its destination Saturday to preview the Chip Kelly Bowl between Oregon and UCLA and draw rare attention to West Coast football. While Corso’s “headgear pick” will be far more anticipated — making memories for the (hopefully) hundreds of students who get up before dawn to attend the show — I am honored to make a pick for the Pac-12’s game of the year. Although, as you can see from my record thus far in 2021, this won’t be any more reliable than Corso’s call.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have UCLA, 5-2 and 3-1 in the Pac-12, set as about a one-point favorite over No. 10 Oregon, 5-1 and 2-1. Given that the Rose Bowl atmosphere doesn’t exactly strike fear into the heart of opponents — Fresno State and Arizona State have already won there this season — Vegas must be viewing these teams as basically even. And I think that’s accurate.

Oregon is not the same team that upset Ohio State in Columbus on Sept. 11. The Ducks lost star tailback C.J. Verdell to a season-ending injury and, given their inability to score more than 24 points against Stanford and California, there is less confidence in quarterback Anthony Brown to get the offense moving. Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead had a masterful plan for Ohio State, and their success running the ball put Brown in advantageous situations. Moorhead will have to work the same kind of magic, but UCLA’s rushing defense is ninth nationally, giving up just 91 yards per game.

The Bruins have not faced a defense like Oregon’s or a player like defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who can be a one-man wrecking crew when healthy. Do you think he left Southern California to play college football only to come back here and have his final season in college ruined? No, I don’t either. But challenges like this are why Kelly was hired. It’s up to him to find ways to negate Thibodeaux’s impact and then up to his players to execute. UCLA is 5-0 when it rushes for 200 yards or more, and it will need to hit that number again Saturday. The Bruins should aim to pass in traditional running down-and-distance scenarios to keep Thibodeaux from seeing many third and longs. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has to be efficient, take what’s there for him and avoid holding the ball too long in search of a big play.

This game is going to come down to which team can run the ball more consistently and which quarterback can avoid the big mistake. I like Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins. UCLA 24, Oregon 20