Advertisement
Share
Sports

Trail Blazers hire firm to look at workplace environment concerns

Neil Olshey talks to media members during a news conference.
Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations and general mangers, talks to the media after announcing Chauncey Billups as the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers on June 29.
(Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
PORTLAND, Ore. — 

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired an outside firm to investigate workplace environment concerns.

Reports of the investigation surfaced Friday night. Both The Athletic and Yahoo Sports reported the probe stemmed from allegations of workplace misconduct involving Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations and general manager for the organization.

The Trail Blazers released a statement Saturday confirming the investigation. But it did not name Olshey.

“The Portland Trail Blazers organization was recently notified of concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility. In response, we immediately engaged O’Melveny & Myers, an outside firm with significant expertise in this area, to conduct a full, fair and independent review into these concerns and will take appropriate action based on its outcome,“ the team statement said.

Advertisement

The statement said the Blazers could not comment further on the matter.

Olshey has been general manager of the Blazers since 2012.

Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement