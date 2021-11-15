NFL Week 11 best bets: Three games with intriguing early odds

More big favorites went down in Week 10 and some others struggled during what has become a big run for underdogs. While Dallas and Buffalo comfortably held serve and found their offensive rhythms, Tampa Bay lost to Washington, Arizona lost to Carolina and Indianapolis had all sorts of problems with Jacksonville.

Oh, yeah, and the Steelers tied with the Lions.

We had our sixth upset of a 7-point or more favorite in the last three weeks, and we have a lot of bettors out there questioning everything they thought they knew about the NFL. It has been a strange and wild season and it’s just a little more than halfway over.

That said, even with Rams vs. 49ers left on Monday Night Football, it’s time to turn the page and look ahead to some lines I like for Week 11: