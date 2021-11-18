NFL Week 11 picks: Cowboys beat Chiefs; Chargers, Patriots win

Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the New England Patriots visiting the Falcons in Atlanta. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.

Farmer’s record last week: 8-5-1 (.615); season 93-56-1 (.624). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 6-8 (.429); season 72-76-2 (.487).

Teams on bye: Rams, Broncos.

Times Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):