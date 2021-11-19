Top college football games to watch this weekend

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, 9 a.m., ABC

The Buckeyes are nearly three-touchdown favorites after pummeling Purdue, which just beat Michigan State.

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox

Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have had the Sooners’ number, but Oklahoma needs to win to stay in control of the Big 12 race.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson, 9 a.m., ESPN

Are the Demon Deacons for real? This isn’t a good Clemson team, but a win in Death Valley would resonate.

Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Even at 4-6, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have made for must-see TV in his first season at Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M on Oct. 9 in College Station, Texas. (Sam Craft / Associated Press)