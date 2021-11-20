College football: No. 4 Ohio State routs No. 7 Michigan State

C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns in the first half as No. 5 Ohio State made it look easy in a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday at Columbus, Ohio.

Stroud finished 32-for-35 passing against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into championship stretch of the season.

Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker had six carries for 25 yards.

By the time Stroud took a seat late in the third quarter, the redshirt freshman piled up 432 yards for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4), who polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the rivalry game next week that may end up determining the winner of the Big Ten East.

The Buckeyes’ top three receivers all eclipsed the 100-yard mark and caught touchdown passes. Chris Olave had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson grabbed seven for 126 and a pair of scores, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD.

Ohio State led 49-0 at the half and outgained the Spartans 655-224.

At No. 1 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7

Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and Georgia’s defense was again dominant in allowing only 126 yards — 68 rushing on 31 carries and 58 passing.

Davis, a leader of Georgia’s top-ranked defense, scored on a 1-yard plunge out of the Bulldogs’ jumbo package in the first quarter for the game’s first touchdown.

Davis had previously played in the jumbo package as a blocker, but fans roared in anticipation when the 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle shifted to the backfield. Davis was stopped on his first run from the 2. Fans again cheered when he was given a second carry and scored from the 1.

Georgia (11-0) was as dominant as expected against Charleston Southern (4-6), the Football Championship Subdivision team from the Big South. The Buccaneers fell to 0-25 all-time against FBS teams.

At Clemson 48, No. 10 Wake Forest 27

Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as Clemson won its 13th straight over Wake Forest, delaying the Demon Deacons’ run to the ACC Atlantic title.

Will Shipley gained 112 yards with two touchdowns and also threw a 2-yard jump pass TD to Davis Allen for the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their 34th straight at home. Clemson also kept its hopes of a seventh straight trip to the ACC title game alive with the stunning rout of Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1).

The Demon Deacons entered the game averaging 44.7 points and 498 yards a game. They left with a season low in points and had only 36 yards rushing.

Wake Forest remains in the divisional driver’s seat and can make its first championship game appearance in 15 years by beating Boston College next Saturday.

For the Tigers to reach the title game, they would need Wake Forest to lose to BC and have No. 25 North Carolina lose one of its final two games.

D.J. Uiagalelei completed 11 of 19 passes for 208 yards. Object Beaux Collins, Uiagalelei’s teammate at St. John Bosco High, had four catches for 137 yards.

At No. 13 Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 21

Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another while Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score for Oklahoma.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 115 yards for the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 13 CFP), who bounced back from a loss to Baylor and solidified their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game. They also kept alive their slim College Football Playoff hopes.

Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, playing in his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma, had career highs of 12 catches and 152 yards. Brock Purdy passed for 281 yards and a touchdown for Iowa State (6-5, 4-4), which was eliminated from the Big 12 title race.

At No. 16 Texas A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3

Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime as the Aggies cruised to the win.

Texas A&M easily bounced back from last week’s loss at Ole Miss. Prairie View (7-3), an FCS school that plays in the SWAC, just couldn’t keep up with the Aggies (8-3).