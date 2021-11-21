Chip Kelly on a cooling hot seat? Takeaways from UCLA’s victory

USC interim head coach Donte Williams talks to an official during the second half of the Trojans’ loss to UCLA. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Each time the Trojans (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) play at home, they seem to find new ways to disappoint. A 41-34 victory over lowly Arizona is the team’s only Pac-12 win at the Coliseum this year. Before Saturday’s embarrassment, USC was already giving up 40.8 points per home conference game and lost to Stanford, Oregon State and Utah in blowout fashion.

A 29-point loss to UCLA reached a new level of despair that extended to every phase of the team. The offense failed to capitalize on two early turnovers. The defense gave no resistance to the Bruins. The special teams gave up a kickoff return touchdown.

When asked why the Trojans haven’t been able to correct the persistent issues, center Brett Neilon said, “I have no clue.”

“If I was hired as the next head coach maybe I’d have the answer but I have no clue,” Neilon continued. “Maybe it’s just the culture that’s been established here, I don’t know, I can’t tell you, but yeah, it just seems like the same old story this year.”