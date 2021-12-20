NFL Week 16 best bets: 49ers vs. Titans among games with early intriguing lines

It is hard to believe there are only three weeks left of the regular season. Of course, it would usually only be two weeks, but the NFL added the 18th week and that means one more set of games before the playoffs. Hopefully this current COVID outbreak and the adjusted protocols allow players, fans and bettors to enjoy the postseason to the fullest.

Lines are out for Week 16, but there are a lot more uncertainties than usual. Along with COVID worries, there are two Monday games and two Tuesday games to finish up the previous week.

The thing about COVID is that it can work both ways. It can hurt you with the line that you get or help you with a number that you’d have no chance of getting as news breaks. It is a risk that simply comes with the territory right now in the NFL.

Here are two early lines worth paying attention to for Week 16: