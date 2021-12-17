Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Seahawks game postponed until Tuesday because of COVID issues

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs onto the field with the rest of his teammates before a win over the Cardinals.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs onto the field with the rest of his teammates. The team has 25 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday.
(Ralph Freso / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
In wake of a coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged their roster, the Rams’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, which was scheduled for Sunday at SoFi Stadium, has been postponed until Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST, the NFL announced Friday.

The league also has postponed two other games. A game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns originally scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday and a game that was set to be played Sunday between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was moved to Tuesday because of outbreaks that have affected the Browns and Washington.

As of Thursday, the Rams had placed 25 players from the roster and practice squad on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, including star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., star linebacker Von Miller, starting safety Jordan Fuller and starting offensive lineman Rob Havenstein.

The Rams, Browns and Washington are among seven NFL teams in intensive COVID-19 protocols, which require virtual meetings, mask-wearing and other actions.

The Rams, who defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Arizona, have conducted virtual meetings this week but have not practiced.

The NFL on Thursday announced adjusted protocols that would make it easier for players who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic to return to the roster sooner.

In 2020, the NFL rescheduled several games because of COVID-19 issues, but that was during a season in which fans were not allowed in most stadiums because of the pandemic.

The postponement of Sunday’s game creates logistical challenges in regard to the availability of stadium workers and traffic control around the stadium, among other issues.

