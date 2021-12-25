Advertisement
Share
Sports

The greatest moments in Staples Center history

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JUNE 7, 2014-Kings players celebrate on the ice after defeating the Rangers.
Kings players and fans celebrate after a win over the New York Rangers in the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

For the first time since it opened in 1999, the sports venue in downtown Los Angeles will have a name other than Staples Center. Starting Saturday, it will be known as Crypto.com Arena, as part of a 20-year deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG.

To commemorate the end of an era, our writers have compiled their top 10 Staples Center moments for each of the teams — the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings — that call the building home.

Read more
Advertisement