Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers’ top 10 Staples Center moments as Crypto.com era set to begin

Kobe Bryant stands on the scorers' table at Staples Center after the Lakers defeated the Celtics to win the NBA championship.
Kobe Bryant stands on the scorers’ table at Staples Center after the Lakers defeated the Celtics to win the 2010 NBA championship at Staples Center.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share
1

For the first time since it opened in 1999, the sports venue in downtown Los Angeles will have a name other than Staples Center. Starting Saturday, it will be known as Crypto.com Arena, as part of a 20-year deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG.

To commemorate the end of an era, our writers have compiled their top 10 Staples Center moments for each of the teams — the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings — that call the building home.

Today: The Lakers

2

June 4, 2000

Before their relationship would be defined by a power struggle and a separation, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were totally in sync when they combined for one of the most famous plays in team history. With the clock running down in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bryant threw a perfect lob pass for O’Neal, who hung in the air and slammed it home to seal a win, pushing the Lakers to their first title inside Staples Center.

Advertisement

3

June 19, 2000

Lakers' Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal holds the MVP trophy.
Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, left, holds the Larry O’Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O’Neal holds the MVP trophy after winning the NBA championship against Indiana Pacers on June 19, 2000.
(AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

O’Neal caps a dominant series against the Indiana Pacers by scoring 41 points in a game during which he sat just 31 seconds. It was the Lakers’ first title since 1988 and came with O’Neal unanimously winning Finals MVP. It finished off an incredible season for O’Neal where he won regular season MVP and finished second in voting for defensive player of the year.

4

Dec. 20, 2005

Bryant torched the Dallas Mavericks — a very good team — for 62 points, sitting the entire fourth quarter. The performance was even more special because the entirety of the Mavericks managed 61 points during the same time, with Bryant out-shooting Dallas before leaving the game.

5

Jan. 22, 2006

Lakers' Kobe Bryant drives past Toronto Raptors' Jalen Rose and Chris Bosh.
Lakers’ Kobe Bryant drives past the Toronto Raptors’ Jalen Rose, left, and Chris Bosh in the fourth quarter on Jan. 22, 2006 at Staples Center.
(Matt A. Brown / Associated Press)

A kind of sleepy night at Staples Center against a below average Toronto Raptors team became a legendary one as Bryant turned in one of the best offensive performances in NBA history. Bryant scored an outrageous 81 points against the Raptors, a celebration of his all-around offensive mastery. In typical Bryant fashion, the crazy offensive barrage brought the Lakers from behind and earned his team the win.

6

April 30, 2006

Down one against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, the two teams gathered at midcourt for a jump ball with less than 10 seconds left in overtime. The Lakers won the tip and Bryant hustled up the court, quickly zagging left and rising at the right elbow for a perfectly swished jumper to win the game at the buzzer. As he walked off the court, Bryant howled and pulled his jersey to the side, uncovering his heart.

Advertisement

7

May 26, 2002

Robert Horry floated at the top of the key, the Lakers’ backs totally against the wall in a series with the Sacramento Kings when an offensive rebound got tipped into his hands. “Big Shot Bob” drilled the jumper to tie the Western Conference finals 2-2. Some say it’s the loudest Staples Center ever got.

8

June 17, 2010

Kobe Bryant celebrates the Lakers' Game 7 victory over the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA finals at Staples Center.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The NBA’s two most historic franchises, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics, met in the NBA Finals and battled to Game 7. Inside a nerve-filled Staples Center, the two teams repeatedly fought for every point with the pressure mounting. Despite shooting 32.5%, the Lakers pulled out the win. The night ended with confetti falling on Bryant as he celebrated the title.

9

April 13, 2016

Kobe Bryant signs the court late into the night at the Staples Center.
1/56

Kobe Bryant signs the court late into the night at the Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa long after his last game at the Staples Center.
2/56

Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa long after his last game at the Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant leaves the court for the last time as a Laker, heading to the locker room after scoring 60 points and leading the team to a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.
3/56

Kobe Bryant leaves the court for the last time as a Laker, heading to the locker room after scoring 60 points and leading the team to a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant is all smiles after his final game at Staples Center Wednesday.
4/56

Kobe Bryant is all smiles after his final game at Staples Center Wednesday.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant shares a laugh with former teammate Derek Fisher on the court after scoring 60 points in his last game as a Laker at Staples Center.
5/56

Kobe Bryant shares a laugh with former teammate Derek Fisher on the court after scoring 60 points in his last game as a Laker at Staples Center.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant greets Lamar Odom after his final game at Staples Center.
6/56

Kobe Bryant greets Lamar Odom after his final game at Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after his final game.
7/56

Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after his final game.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant walks off the court after his final game at Staples Center.
8/56

Kobe Bryant walks off the court after his final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Lakers Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of the game.
9/56

Lakers Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of the game.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks off the court for the last time at Staples Center.
10/56
Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd as he walks off the court for the last time at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Kobe Bryant pauses for a moment as confetti streams down following his last game at the Staples Center.
11/56
Lakers Kobe Bryant pauses for a moment as confetti streams down following his last game at the Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of his final game at Staples Center.
12/56

Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of his final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant feels the love of the fans at Staples Center following his final game.
13/56

Kobe Bryant feels the love of the fans at Staples Center following his final game.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Kobe Bryant and A.C. Green after his final game at Staples Center.
14/56

Lakers Kobe Bryant and A.C. Green after his final game at Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant thanks the crowd after his final game at Staples Center.
15/56

Kobe Bryant thanks the crowd after his final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant waves goodbye to the crowd after his final game at the Staples Center.
16/56

Kobe Bryant waves goodbye to the crowd after his final game at the Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Balloons and confetti fall after Kobe Bryant's last game
17/56

Balloons and confetti fall after Kobe Bryant’s last game

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A security guard stnds alone on the court after Kobe Bryant's last game at the Staples Center Wednesday.
18/56

A security guard stnds alone on the court after Kobe Bryant’s last game at the Staples Center Wednesday.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Hall is decorated with Lakers' purple and gold lights for Kobe Bryant's last game.
19/56

Los Angeles City Hall is decorated with Lakers’ purple and gold lights for Kobe Bryant’s last game.

  (Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant is mobbed as he scores 60-points in his final NBA game at the Staples Center.
20/56

Kobe Bryant is mobbed as he scores 60-points in his final NBA game at the Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant gets a slap from comedian George Lopez after making a three-pointer in his final game.
21/56

Kobe Bryant gets a slap from comedian George Lopez after making a three-pointer in his final game.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant watches as the ball hits the bottom of the net during his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.
22/56

Kobe Bryant watches as the ball hits the bottom of the net during his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant stretches out as he makes a basket during his final game as a Laker on April 12 at Staples Center.
23/56

Kobe Bryant stretches out as he makes a basket during his final game as a Laker on April 12 at Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant drives late in the final minutes of the game at Staples Center.
24/56

Kobe Bryant drives late in the final minutes of the game at Staples Center.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kanye West and Jay Z greet each other before Kobe Bryant's final game.
25/56

Kanye West and Jay Z greet each other before Kobe Bryant’s final game.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant drives the ball in the third quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.
26/56

Kobe Bryant drives the ball in the third quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball in his last game as a Laker at the Staples Center Wednesday, April 12.
27/56

Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball in his last game as a Laker at the Staples Center Wednesday, April 12.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant shakes hands with Shaquille O'Neal at his final game at Staples Center on April 13.
28/56

Kobe Bryant shakes hands with Shaquille O’Neal at his final game at Staples Center on April 13.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Weeknd and girlfriend Bella Hadid arrive for Kobe Bryant's final game at Staples Center.
29/56

The Weeknd and girlfriend Bella Hadid arrive for Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant is stripped of the ball by Jazz guard Rodney Hood during first half action at Staples Center.
30/56

Kobe Bryant is stripped of the ball by Jazz guard Rodney Hood during first half action at Staples Center.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during the first half of his final NBA game.
31/56

Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during the first half of his final NBA game.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lamar Odom attends Kobe Bryant's final game at Staples Center.
32/56

Lamar Odom attends Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For The Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, heads to the locker room after scoring 22 points in the first half of his final game on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
33/56

Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, heads to the locker room after scoring 22 points in the first half of his final game on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in the first quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.
34/56

Kobe Bryant takes a shot in the first quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant blocks a shot by Trevor Booker in his final game at Staples Center on Wednesday.
35/56

Kobe Bryant blocks a shot by Trevor Booker in his final game at Staples Center on Wednesday.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Front row fans, including Jack Nicholson cheer Kobe Bryant after he hits a shot during first half action against the Jazz at Staples Center.
36/56

Front row fans, including Jack Nicholson cheer Kobe Bryant after he hits a shot during first half action against the Jazz at Staples Center.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 13, 2016: Kobe thanks the crowd before his final game at Staples Center.
37/56

LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 13, 2016: Kobe thanks the crowd before his final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For the Times)
Kobe Bryant is welcomed onto the court for his farewell game at Staples Center on April 13.
38/56

Kobe Bryant is welcomed onto the court for his farewell game at Staples Center on April 13.

  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the Staples Center crowd during a pregame ceremony.
39/56

Kobe Bryant acknowledges the Staples Center crowd during a pregame ceremony.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant with Magic Johnson before Kobe plays his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.
40/56

Kobe Bryant with Magic Johnson before Kobe plays his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Surrounded by cameras Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson embrace before Bryant's final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.
41/56
Surrounded by cameras Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson embrace before Bryant’s final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant waits for introductions before his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday, April 13.
42/56
Kobe Bryant waits for introductions before his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday, April 13.   (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
T-shirts await fans who attend Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.
43/56

T-shirts await fans who attend Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.

  (Christina House / For the Times)
A young girl, sporting Kobe Bryant's original No. 8 Lakers jersey, bounces a ball on the court before the future Hall-of-Famer's final game.
44/56

A young girl, sporting Kobe Bryant’s original No. 8 Lakers jersey, bounces a ball on the court before the future Hall-of-Famer’s final game.

  (Christina House / For the Times)
The Lakers store at Staples Center was all about Kobe Bryant and his merchandise on the day of his final NBA game.
45/56

The Lakers store at Staples Center was all about Kobe Bryant and his merchandise on the day of his final NBA game.

  (Christina House / For the Times)
Fans gather outside Staples Center before Kobe Bryant's final game in a Laker uniform.
46/56

Fans gather outside Staples Center before Kobe Bryant’s final game in a Laker uniform.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Rock star "Flea" rehearses the national anthem before Kobe Bryant's last game on April 13, 2016, as players warm-up.
47/56
Rock star “Flea” rehearses the national anthem before Kobe Bryant’s last game on April 13, 2016, as players warm-up.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Fans gathered outside Staples Center ahead of Kobe Bryant's final game with the Lakers.
48/56

Fans gathered outside Staples Center ahead of Kobe Bryant’s final game with the Lakers.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers fans gather outside Staples Center before the final game of Kobe Bryant's career.
49/56

Lakers fans gather outside Staples Center before the final game of Kobe Bryant’s career.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Chick Hearn Court is packed as fans descend on Staples Cener to witness Kobe Bryant play his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.
50/56

Chick Hearn Court is packed as fans descend on Staples Cener to witness Kobe Bryant play his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers fans get a Kobe chant going outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before Laker great Kobe Bryant's final game on Wednesday.
51/56

Lakers fans get a Kobe chant going outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before Laker great Kobe Bryant’s final game on Wednesday.

  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Members of a group of Kobe Bryant fans who flew in from China, including Iris Hong of Beijing, right, get excited outside Staples Center for the player's last game Wednesday.
52/56

Members of a group of Kobe Bryant fans who flew in from China, including Iris Hong of Beijing, right, get excited outside Staples Center for the player’s last game Wednesday.

  (Christina House / For the Los Angeles Times)
Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center before his final game Wednesday.
53/56

Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center before his final game Wednesday.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant fans swarm to Staples Center in Los Angeles to show their love for the Laker great at his last game Wednesday.
54/56

Kobe Bryant fans swarm to Staples Center in Los Angeles to show their love for the Laker great at his last game Wednesday.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)
Kobe Bryant footwear is on display as the Laker Girls arrive for Wednesday night's game, the basketball star's last.
55/56

Kobe Bryant footwear is on display as the Laker Girls arrive for Wednesday night’s game, the basketball star’s last.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)
Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before his final game Wednesday.
56/56

Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before his final game Wednesday.

  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)

The version of Bryant that took the court for the final game of his 20-year career wasn’t recognizable, injuries robbing him of his athleticism and the Lakers’ talent erosion keeping him from winning. But one last time, Bryant went to a special place, shooting on nearly every touch while the crowd goaded him into giving more. He scored 60, with his peers who idolized him around the NBA watching with their jaws dropped.

10

Jan. 31, 2020

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, and LeBron James close their eyes during a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
1/20
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, and LeBron James close their eyes during a tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020: Koby Bryant's jerseys before the start of a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 31, 2020. A tribute before the start of the game for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
2/20
Koby Bryant’s jerseys hang at Staples Center before a game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Fans sit next to empty seats held in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
3/20
Fans sit next to empty seats held in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-Members of the Black Mambas girls basketball team sit courtside before honoring their teammate Gianna and her father and coach Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
4/20
Members of the Black Mambas girls basketball team sit courtside before a pregame ceremony at Staples Center honoring their teammate Gianna Bryant and their coach Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-Lakers Anthony Davis sheds tears during the National Anthem as the team hoors Kobe Braynt at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
5/20
Anthony Davis sheds a tear during the national anthem on a night the Lakers honored the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center following his death in a helicopter crash.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James points to the sky as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comforts Quinn Cook before a game in which the Lakers honored Kobe Bryant at Staples Center.
6/20
LeBron James points to the sky as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comforts Lakers teammate Quinn Cook during a ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-Lakers LeBron James speaks to the fans as he honors Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
7/20
LeBron James speaks to the crowd at Staples Center during a ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020: Usher sings amazing grace during a tribute for Kobe Bryant before the start of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 31, 2020. A tribute before the start of the game for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
8/20
Usher sings “Amazing Grace” during a tribute to Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed in a helicopter crash before a game between the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-From left, Quin Cook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis try to hold back emotions as they honor Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
9/20
Lakers teammates (from left) Quin Cook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis stand during a pregame ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dondre Bausley, 18, of Riverside (center) is overcome with emotion while watching a pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant with hundreds of fans standing outside of a bar at L.A. Live on Jan. 31.
10/20
Fans outside Staples Center are overcome with emotion while watching a pregame tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31, 2020 - Joseph Hernandez, 30, right, wipes a tear while watching a pre-game tribute to Kobe Bryant with hundreds of fans standing outside a bar at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. Fans of Kobe Bryant’s came out to pay tribute to the Lakers star who died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers were playing their first home game against the Portland Trailblazers since the death of Bryant. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
11/20
Joseph Hernandez, right, wipes a tear while watching a pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant with hundreds of fans standing outside Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29, 2020 - A Kobe Bryant fan carries a rose while standing across the street from the Circa LA Apartments that features a digital memorial to the Lakers star in downtown Los Angeles on January 29, 2020.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
12/20
A Kobe Bryant fan carries a rose while standing across the street from the Circa LA Apartments that features a digital memorial to the Lakers star in downtown Los Angeles.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020: at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 31, 2020. A tribute before the start of the game for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
13/20
Cellist Ben Hong performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26 before the start of the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
14/20
Cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 31, 2020-Lakers LeBron James listens to the the National Anthem as the team hoors Kobe Braynt at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
15/20
Lakers star LeBron James listens to the the national anthem during a pregame ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020: Boys to Men sing the National Anthem before the start of the Los Angeles Lakers game against them Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 31, 2020. A tribute before the start of the game for Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
16/20
Boys to Men sing the national anthem before the start of the Lakers’ game against them Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA JANUARY 30, 2020-Lakers Le Bron James, center, watches the 24 second clock wind down to honor Kobe Bryant during a ceremony at the Staples Center Thursday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
17/20
Lakers star LeBron James watches the 24 second clock wind down to honor Kobe Bryant during a ceremony at the Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers hold each other close during a performance by Usher honoring Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
18/20
The Lakers hold each other close during a performance by Usher honoring Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James greets Matt Barnes before a Lakers game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
19/20
LeBron James greets Matt Barnes before a Lakers game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James holds the ball and lets the 24-second clock expire as a tribute to Kobe Bryant to begin a game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
20/20
LeBron James holds the ball and lets the 24-second shot clock expire as a tribute to Kobe Bryant to begin a game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Five days after Bryant’s tragic death, fans returned to Staples Center to watch basketball and to collectively grieve. Outside the building, tributes to Bryant — artwork, jerseys, sneakers, basketballs — filled the streets as fans wept with one another. Inside, before a loss to the Trail Blazers, Angelenos gathered to say goodbye. From Yo-Yo Ma to Usher performing musical tributes to a speech from LeBron James, the building was wrapped in sadness in a way that stands alone.

11

Feb. 24, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA., ÊÊVanessa Bryant speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
1/18
Vanessa Bryant speaks at the memorial for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna on Monday at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Michael Jordan helps Vanessa Bryant off the stage at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/18
Michael Jordan helps Vanessa Bryant off the stage after her speech.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
An emotional Michael Jordan speaks at Monday's event.
3/18
An emotional Michael Jordan speaks at Monday’s event.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Alicia Keys preforms at The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/18
Alicia Keys performs at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Shaquille O'Neal speaks at Staples Center.
5/18
Shaquille O’Neal brought smiles to the crowd as he shared memories of Kobe.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Phil Jackson, from coach of the Lakers, is among mourners at Monday's event.
6/18
Phil Jackson, former coach of the Lakers, is among mourners at Monday’s event.  (Wally Sklaij / Los Angeles Times)
Late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday's vigil.
7/18
Late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday’s vigil.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Diana Taurasi speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
8/18
WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi, whom Kobe Bryant called the “White Mamba,” talked about the Lakers superstar and his influence.  (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA., The crowd at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
9/18
About 20,000 attended the sold-out memorial.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Michael Jorden takes a moment after speaking at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/18
Michael Jordan takes a moment after speaking.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke during the vigil of receiving a text from Kobe Bryant the morning of the crash, trying to arrange an internship for Lexi Altobelli, whose mother, father and sister died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Bryant and his daughter.
11/18
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka spoke during the vigil of receiving a text from Kobe Bryant the morning of the crash, trying to arrange an internship for Lexi Altobelli, whose mother, father and sister died in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Bryant and his daughter.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., UCONN womens basketball head coach Geno Auriemma speaks at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
12/18
UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, among the speakers, said, “I’m here as a father, not as a basketball coach.”  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Fans watch the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
13/18
Mourners, many of them in Lakers jerseys, watch the proceedings.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Sabrina Ionescu after speaking at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
14/18
Oregon basketball star Sabrina Ionescu, whom Bryant mentored, spoke at Monday’s memorial.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Christina Aguilera preforms at the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
15/18
Christina Aguilera preforms at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
16/18
At Staples Center, center court featured roses and the overhead video board showed photos of the Bryant family.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Beyoncé leaves the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
17/18
Beyoncé leaves Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES, CA., Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leave the Kobe & Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life on Monday at Staples Center on Monday 24, 2020 (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
18/18
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez leave Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Almost a month after a tragic helicopter accident took their lives, Staples Center once again became home for a memorial service. This one honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant, complete with a performance from Beyoncé and eulogies from Vanessa Bryant, O’Neal and, in a surprise, Michael Jordan.

Share
Lakers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.