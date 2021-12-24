Lakers’ top 10 Staples Center moments as Crypto.com era set to begin

For the first time since it opened in 1999, the sports venue in downtown Los Angeles will have a name other than Staples Center. Starting Saturday, it will be known as Crypto.com Arena, as part of a 20-year deal between the Singapore cryptocurrency exchange and AEG.
To commemorate the end of an era, our writers have compiled their top 10 Staples Center moments for each of the teams — the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings — that call the building home.
Today: The Lakers
June 4, 2000
Before their relationship would be defined by a power struggle and a separation, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were totally in sync when they combined for one of the most famous plays in team history. With the clock running down in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Bryant threw a perfect lob pass for O’Neal, who hung in the air and slammed it home to seal a win, pushing the Lakers to their first title inside Staples Center.
June 19, 2000
O’Neal caps a dominant series against the Indiana Pacers by scoring 41 points in a game during which he sat just 31 seconds. It was the Lakers’ first title since 1988 and came with O’Neal unanimously winning Finals MVP. It finished off an incredible season for O’Neal where he won regular season MVP and finished second in voting for defensive player of the year.
Dec. 20, 2005
Bryant torched the Dallas Mavericks — a very good team — for 62 points, sitting the entire fourth quarter. The performance was even more special because the entirety of the Mavericks managed 61 points during the same time, with Bryant out-shooting Dallas before leaving the game.
Jan. 22, 2006
A kind of sleepy night at Staples Center against a below average Toronto Raptors team became a legendary one as Bryant turned in one of the best offensive performances in NBA history. Bryant scored an outrageous 81 points against the Raptors, a celebration of his all-around offensive mastery. In typical Bryant fashion, the crazy offensive barrage brought the Lakers from behind and earned his team the win.
April 30, 2006
Down one against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs, the two teams gathered at midcourt for a jump ball with less than 10 seconds left in overtime. The Lakers won the tip and Bryant hustled up the court, quickly zagging left and rising at the right elbow for a perfectly swished jumper to win the game at the buzzer. As he walked off the court, Bryant howled and pulled his jersey to the side, uncovering his heart.
May 26, 2002
Robert Horry floated at the top of the key, the Lakers’ backs totally against the wall in a series with the Sacramento Kings when an offensive rebound got tipped into his hands. “Big Shot Bob” drilled the jumper to tie the Western Conference finals 2-2. Some say it’s the loudest Staples Center ever got.
June 17, 2010
The NBA’s two most historic franchises, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics, met in the NBA Finals and battled to Game 7. Inside a nerve-filled Staples Center, the two teams repeatedly fought for every point with the pressure mounting. Despite shooting 32.5%, the Lakers pulled out the win. The night ended with confetti falling on Bryant as he celebrated the title.
April 13, 2016
Kobe Bryant signs the court late into the night at the Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa long after his last game at the Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant leaves the court for the last time as a Laker, heading to the locker room after scoring 60 points and leading the team to a 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant is all smiles after his final game at Staples Center Wednesday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant shares a laugh with former teammate Derek Fisher on the court after scoring 60 points in his last game as a Laker at Staples Center.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant greets Lamar Odom after his final game at Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant kisses his wife Vanessa after his final game.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant walks off the court after his final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For The Times)
Lakers Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of the game.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant salutes the crowd at the end of his final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant feels the love of the fans at Staples Center following his final game.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Kobe Bryant and A.C. Green after his final game at Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant thanks the crowd after his final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant waves goodbye to the crowd after his final game at the Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Balloons and confetti fall after Kobe Bryant’s last game(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A security guard stnds alone on the court after Kobe Bryant’s last game at the Staples Center Wednesday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles City Hall is decorated with Lakers’ purple and gold lights for Kobe Bryant’s last game.(Robert Lachman / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant is mobbed as he scores 60-points in his final NBA game at the Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant gets a slap from comedian George Lopez after making a three-pointer in his final game.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant watches as the ball hits the bottom of the net during his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant stretches out as he makes a basket during his final game as a Laker on April 12 at Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant drives late in the final minutes of the game at Staples Center.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kanye West and Jay Z greet each other before Kobe Bryant’s final game.(Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant drives the ball in the third quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant tries to steal the ball in his last game as a Laker at the Staples Center Wednesday, April 12.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant shakes hands with Shaquille O’Neal at his final game at Staples Center on April 13.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Weeknd and girlfriend Bella Hadid arrive for Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For The Times)
Kobe Bryant is stripped of the ball by Jazz guard Rodney Hood during first half action at Staples Center.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant drives to the basket during the first half of his final NBA game.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lamar Odom attends Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For The Times)
Lakers star Kobe Bryant, center, heads to the locker room after scoring 22 points in the first half of his final game on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant takes a shot in the first quarter of his final game at the Staples Center Wednesday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant blocks a shot by Trevor Booker in his final game at Staples Center on Wednesday.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Front row fans, including Jack Nicholson cheer Kobe Bryant after he hits a shot during first half action against the Jazz at Staples Center.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LOS ANGELES-CA-APRIL 13, 2016: Kobe thanks the crowd before his final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For the Times)
Kobe Bryant is welcomed onto the court for his farewell game at Staples Center on April 13.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant acknowledges the Staples Center crowd during a pregame ceremony.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant with Magic Johnson before Kobe plays his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
T-shirts await fans who attend Kobe Bryant’s final game at Staples Center.(Christina House / For the Times)
A young girl, sporting Kobe Bryant’s original No. 8 Lakers jersey, bounces a ball on the court before the future Hall-of-Famer’s final game.(Christina House / For the Times)
The Lakers store at Staples Center was all about Kobe Bryant and his merchandise on the day of his final NBA game.(Christina House / For the Times)
Fans gather outside Staples Center before Kobe Bryant’s final game in a Laker uniform.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Fans gathered outside Staples Center ahead of Kobe Bryant’s final game with the Lakers.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers fans gather outside Staples Center before the final game of Kobe Bryant’s career.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Chick Hearn Court is packed as fans descend on Staples Cener to witness Kobe Bryant play his last game as a Los Angeles Laker against the Utah Jazz.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers fans get a Kobe chant going outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before Laker great Kobe Bryant’s final game on Wednesday.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Members of a group of Kobe Bryant fans who flew in from China, including Iris Hong of Beijing, right, get excited outside Staples Center for the player’s last game Wednesday.(Christina House / For the Los Angeles Times)
Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center before his final game Wednesday.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Kobe Bryant fans swarm to Staples Center in Los Angeles to show their love for the Laker great at his last game Wednesday.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)
Kobe Bryant footwear is on display as the Laker Girls arrive for Wednesday night’s game, the basketball star’s last.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)
Fans sign a giant card for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles before his final game Wednesday.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles TImes)
The version of Bryant that took the court for the final game of his 20-year career wasn’t recognizable, injuries robbing him of his athleticism and the Lakers’ talent erosion keeping him from winning. But one last time, Bryant went to a special place, shooting on nearly every touch while the crowd goaded him into giving more. He scored 60, with his peers who idolized him around the NBA watching with their jaws dropped.
Jan. 31, 2020
Five days after Bryant’s tragic death, fans returned to Staples Center to watch basketball and to collectively grieve. Outside the building, tributes to Bryant — artwork, jerseys, sneakers, basketballs — filled the streets as fans wept with one another. Inside, before a loss to the Trail Blazers, Angelenos gathered to say goodbye. From Yo-Yo Ma to Usher performing musical tributes to a speech from LeBron James, the building was wrapped in sadness in a way that stands alone.
Feb. 24, 2020
Almost a month after a tragic helicopter accident took their lives, Staples Center once again became home for a memorial service. This one honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant, complete with a performance from Beyoncé and eulogies from Vanessa Bryant, O’Neal and, in a surprise, Michael Jordan.