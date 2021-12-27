NFL Week 17 best bets: Three games with early intriguing lines

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. (John Munson / Associated Press)

The Jets barely hung on to beat the hapless Jaguars, hurting their draft position in the process. This is not a team content to mail it in the rest of the way and every snap is an important one for Zach Wilson and his development going forward. The one thing I’ve noticed about the Jets throughout the season is that they are capable of holding their own in the trenches.

It would be hard for any team to overcome a -13 turnover margin to be competitive. The Jets do lack skill-position talent. Wilson may not be the guy in the long run. But this team plays hard and should play hard here against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay locked up the NFC South to win the franchise’s first division title in 14 years. The Bucs did so with a depleted roster and very few healthy bodies at the skill positions.

Tom Brady had just 18 completions, with 10 of them to Antonio Brown. The Bucs creatively ran the football for 5.1 yards per carry and kept Brady out of harm’s way. I would expect a similar plan of attack here. You have a warm-weather team going north to the Meadowlands in a game that really doesn’t mean much. All four losses for Tampa Bay are against NFC teams, so they are unlikely to have the tiebreakers to get the No. 1 seed. We may not even see Brady for the entire game. Thirteen points feel like a lot here.

Pick: Jets +13