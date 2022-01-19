UCLA hires former longtime Duke assistant Jeff Faris as tight ends coach

UCLA has found its new tight ends coach in Jeff Faris, who served in a variety of positions in a decade at Duke.

After the completion of his playing career with the Blue Devils, Faris rose from graduate assistant to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season. He had also served as the wide receivers coach for four seasons and the tight ends coach for three seasons before being promoted to his most recent role a year ago.

Faris was part of the staff let go in November after Duke decided to part ways with longtime coach David Cutcliffe.

Faris, who turns 32 in March, will make the cross-country move along with former Duke wide receiver Jake Bobo, who is joining the Bruins after catching 74 passes for 794 yards and one touchdown last season for the Blue Devils. Graduate transfer running back Brittain Brown, who recently completed his second productive season with the Bruins, also began his career at Duke.

Advertisement

Last season, under Faris’ guidance, Mataeo Durant broke the Duke single-season rushing record with 1,241 yards, and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg’s completion percentage of 67% was second in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Faris also helped develop tight end Noah Gray, who was selected in the 2021 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs after making 29 catches for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 for the Blue Devils.

Faris played safety at Duke, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in economics in 2011 before starting his coaching career.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly’s staff still has openings for a defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

