AFC, NFC championship game predictions: Looks like a Super shootout

Kansas City Chiefs could use the blazing speed of wide receiver Tyreek Hill against the Cincinnati Bengals.

(Associated Press)

When: Sunday, noon PT, CBS. Line: Chiefs by 7.

How the Bengals can win: Get more productivity out of Joe Mixon. The Chiefs aren’t great at stopping the run, and there’s going to be so much emphasis on slowing Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Force turnovers by whatever means necessary.

How the Chiefs can win: Get up early and get that Sea of Red crowd into the game. Take advantage of Cincinnati’s subpar offensive line. Let Patrick Mahomes go to work, and use that team speed — especially Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman — to keep the Bengals on their heels.

Farmer’s pick: The Chiefs have a chance to reach the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, and they have the quarterback to do it. Good as the Bengals are, they still feel a year away. CHIEFS 31, BENGALS 24