Super Bowl LVI combinations: Breaking down the four potential matchups

Los Angeles is hosting the final four this week.

Not college basketball, but the four surviving NFL teams who are headed to their respective conference championship games.

Representatives from each of those clubs — the Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs — will check out the Super Bowl practice facilities and hotels, and review the plans and procedures for the big week. They will do everything but tour SoFi Stadium, home of the Rams and Chargers, where Super Bowl LVI will be played Feb. 13.

The visit — a short drive for the Rams — is the NFL’s standard practice during Super Bowl week, with the remaining teams crossing their fingers and daring to dream.

So it’s the 49ers at Rams in the NFC championship game, and Bengals at Chiefs in the AFC.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the possible Super Bowl combinations: