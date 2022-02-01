Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announces retirement

Tom Brady has officially called it a career.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced his retirement on social media Tuesday, confirming what had been reported last weekend. In response to the original ESPN report, both Brady’s father and agent said he had yet to make up his mind about his future.

Brady, 44, later reiterated that he had yet to make his final decision.

Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote: “My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against – the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

In a second message, Brady continued: “The future is exciting. I’m fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me. With much love, appreciation, and gratitude, Tom.”

Brady, a three-time NFL most valuable player, retires the league’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.