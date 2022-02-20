Justin Ashley wins top fuel final at NHRA season opener in Pomona
Justin Ashley won the top fuel final in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opener Sunday in Pomona, beating Austin Prock in the Winternationals.
Ashley had a 3.694-second run at 314.53 mph for his third career victory.
“We know coming into the day the top-fuel field was going to be tough,” Ashley said. “You saw today races separated by such little margins. We really had no layups at all and you’re never really going to have any layups. To be able to beat guys like Antron Brown, Steve Torrence, the four-time champ, and Austin Prock, who’s doing a great job, it really solidified what we came out here and wanted to do.”
Austin Cindric manages to stay ahead of the field during a two-lap overtime shootout to win the Daytona 500 for Team Penske.
Robert Hight won in funny car, and Erica Enders in pro stock.
Hight won the Winternationals for the fifth time. The three-time season champion beat Ron Capps with a 3.861 at 329.58 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 54th career victory.
Four-time season champion Enders raced to her 34th career victory, topping Aaron Stanfield with a 6.559 at 210.31 in a Camaro.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.