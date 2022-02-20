Advertisement
Justin Ashley wins top fuel final at NHRA season opener in Pomona

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Top Fuel star Justin Ashley takes home the NHRA Wally trophy.
Justin Ashley races to victory in top fuel at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona on Sunday.
(Marc Gewertz / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Justin Ashley won the top fuel final in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series opener Sunday in Pomona, beating Austin Prock in the Winternationals.

Ashley had a 3.694-second run at 314.53 mph for his third career victory.

“We know coming into the day the top-fuel field was going to be tough,” Ashley said. “You saw today races separated by such little margins. We really had no layups at all and you’re never really going to have any layups. To be able to beat guys like Antron Brown, Steve Torrence, the four-time champ, and Austin Prock, who’s doing a great job, it really solidified what we came out here and wanted to do.”

Robert Hight won in funny car, and Erica Enders in pro stock.

Hight won the Winternationals for the fifth time. The three-time season champion beat Ron Capps with a 3.861 at 329.58 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 54th career victory.

Four-time season champion Enders raced to her 34th career victory, topping Aaron Stanfield with a 6.559 at 210.31 in a Camaro.

Sports

