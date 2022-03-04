Loyola Marymount loses to Brigham Young in WCC basketball tournament

Alex Barcello scored 22 points as Brigham Young rolled past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament Friday night.

The Cougars advance to face fourth-seeded San Francisco on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (22-9). Fousseyni Traore added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

Eli Scott scored 24 points for the Lions (11-18), and Joe Quintana added 12. Loyola defeated Pacific 86-66 in the first round Thursday night.