Loyola Marymount loses to Brigham Young in WCC basketball tournament

Loyola Marymount's Eli Scott is pictured Jan. 27, 2022, against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.
Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, pictured in January, scored 24 points Friday, but the Lions lost 85-60 to BYU in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.
(Young Kwak / Associated Press)
Associated Press
PARADISE, Nev. — 

Alex Barcello scored 22 points as Brigham Young rolled past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament Friday night.

The Cougars advance to face fourth-seeded San Francisco on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (22-9). Fousseyni Traore added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.

Eli Scott scored 24 points for the Lions (11-18), and Joe Quintana added 12. Loyola defeated Pacific 86-66 in the first round Thursday night.

