Prep talk: Sophomore Andrew Goldman steps forward for Loyola lacrosse
Loyola High’s freshman class last season in lacrosse was judged one of its best, and now with a year of high school experience under their belt, the players are showing off their talent.
On Thursday, sophomore Andrew Goldman had a 66% average in faceoffs with 10 ground balls to earn MVP honors in Loyola’s 14-11 win over San Francisco St. Ignatius, the No. 1 lacrosse team in the state.
Another sophomore, Matt Fine, had three goals and another sophomore, Tripp King, added two goals and one assist. …
The Boras Classic is set to begin on March 25, with No. 1-seeded Corona and No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach among the top baseball teams competing. Here’s the link to the schedule.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
