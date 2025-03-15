Prep talk: Sophomore Andrew Goldman steps forward for Loyola lacrosse

Loyola High’s freshman class last season in lacrosse was judged one of its best, and now with a year of high school experience under their belt, the players are showing off their talent.

On Thursday, sophomore Andrew Goldman had a 66% average in faceoffs with 10 ground balls to earn MVP honors in Loyola’s 14-11 win over San Francisco St. Ignatius, the No. 1 lacrosse team in the state.

FINAL | Loyola 14, St. Ignatius 11@LoyolaLX gets a huge win at home, taking down the No. 1-ranked team in California, St. Ignatius Prep from San Francisco. Great game by both squads!#LoyolaLax | #GoCubs | #AMDG pic.twitter.com/156jd9aRDK — Loyola High Athletics (@LoyolaAthletics) March 14, 2025

Another sophomore, Matt Fine, had three goals and another sophomore, Tripp King, added two goals and one assist. …

The Boras Classic is set to begin on March 25, with No. 1-seeded Corona and No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach among the top baseball teams competing. Here’s the link to the schedule.

