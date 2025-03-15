Advertisement
Prep talk: Sophomore Andrew Goldman steps forward for Loyola lacrosse

Loyola lacrosse team picked up big win on Thursday.
By Eric Sondheimer
Loyola High’s freshman class last season in lacrosse was judged one of its best, and now with a year of high school experience under their belt, the players are showing off their talent.

On Thursday, sophomore Andrew Goldman had a 66% average in faceoffs with 10 ground balls to earn MVP honors in Loyola’s 14-11 win over San Francisco St. Ignatius, the No. 1 lacrosse team in the state.

Another sophomore, Matt Fine, had three goals and another sophomore, Tripp King, added two goals and one assist. …

The Boras Classic is set to begin on March 25, with No. 1-seeded Corona and No. 2-seeded Huntington Beach among the top baseball teams competing. Here’s the link to the schedule.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

