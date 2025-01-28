Harvard-Westlake gets key Mission League win over Sierra Canyon

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake gets fired up in a win over Sierra Canyon.

Two-time defending state champion Harvard-Westlake is reaching peak form just as the playoffs beckon, and with Tuesday night’s 63-52 Mission League win over Sierra Canyon, the Wolverines (23-1) can look forward to plenty of games in Studio City as the likely No. 1 seed for the league tournament and Southern Section Open Division playoffs.

“Big win,” coach David Rebibo said.

The big development for the Wolverines has been that they’re now eight players deep with unsung players ready to contribute.

Nikolas Khamenia starts with a dunk. pic.twitter.com/hiZIA8d2r7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 29, 2025

Against the Trailblazers (18-4, 4-1), it was Dominique Bentho contributing 11 points and Amir Jones 10 points. It was Isaiah Carroll getting nine rebounds. It was Cole Holden making two threes. Then there were the usual standouts. Nikolas Khamenia, the McDonald’s All-American, had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Joe Sterling added 12 points.

“That’s the value of team,” Rebibo said. “On any given night, it could be anyone.”

Bryce James of Sierra Canyon drives against Harvard-Westlake. (Craig Weston)

Khamenia keeps finding way to contribute without scoring. He took two charges and twice passed to Carroll for layups in the second half.

“He’s an elite basketball player,” Rebibo said. “He’s the ultimate winner.”

Sierra Canyon received a strong game from Bryce Cofield, who scored 22 points, and Bryce James added 11 points, but the Trailblazers made only three of 17 from three-point range.

Two threes by Joe Sterling. End of 1, Harvard-Westlake 11, Sierra Canyon 4. pic.twitter.com/umdyEdQMxI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 29, 2025

“We prepare for anything,” Jones said. “We felt we were locked in. It’s good to have guys off the bench.”

Harvard-Westlake held a 25-16 halftime lead. Outside of Cofield, Sierra Canyon kept missing shot after shot, and there were few second-chance opportunities because of the Wolverines’ rebounding edge. Cofield had 10 of his team’s 16 points. James contributed a four-point play, one of only three Sierra Canyon players to score in the half. The Trailblazers were one for 10 from three-point range.

Next up are games at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, including Sierra Canyon taking on Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a game to decide the No. 2 seed for a Mission League tournament that begins Sunday.

