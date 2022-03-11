WWE star Big E suffers broken neck during live ‘Smackdown’
WWE star Big E, who rose to fame as part of The New Day, suffered a broken neck during a match on Friday night’s live “Smackdown” TV show in Birmingham, Ala.
Big E was teaming with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland when Holland gave him a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E landed on his head and was taken off on a stretcher. He was transported a local hospital and later posted a video update on Twitter detailing his condition.
“I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for your concern and your messages, it’s very heartwarming,” Big E said in the video. “I can move all of my digits, that’s always a good thing, strength feels fine. But unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken, so there’s that. But once again, thank you everybody, I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about ‘ol me, but for real, thank you. I appreciate all of you, for real.”
There is also fan footage on social media of Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, being carried backstage on a stretcher.
Big E was recently WWE champion, losing the belt on Jan. 1 to Brock Lesnar.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.