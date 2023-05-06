WWE Backlash results: Bad Bunny survives kendo stick and chair shots to defeat Damian Priest

Bad Bunny is the host and star of Saturday’s WWE pay-per-view, Backlash, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. And the big question going into the event was: How well will he do in a street fight match against Damian Priest?

The answer? Quite well indeed. This was one of the best matches of the year.

Bunny was introduced to a massive pop from the crowd, and pushed a shopping cart filled with traditional street fight weapons (garbage cans, chairs and kendo sticks) to the ring.

Advertisement

Priest dominated the early portion of the match, and refused to use any of the weapons, feeling he could beat Bunny easily without them. He had him pinned for a three count at one point, but lifted Bunny up just before the ref counted three so he could inflict more punishment.

Sports WrestleMania 39 final results: Roman Reigns and Edge win, Shane McMahon injured Roman Reigns retained his title, Edge and Brock Lesnar emerged victorious and Snoop Dogg improvised when Shane McMahon tore his quad. Here’s a recap of every WrestleMania 39 match at SoFi Stadium.

The tide turned when Priest dove through the ropes to the outside to hit Bunny, but Bunny was waiting and hit him with a chair. He followed with kendo stick shots and a DDT. Bunny hit Priest with trash can lids and hit a Michinoku Driver for two.

Priest left the ring and acted like he was giving up, walking toward the back. Bunny followed him with a trash can and was going to hit Priest with it, but it was a trap. Priest turned and kicked the trash can into Bunny’s first. He then hit Bunny with the kendo stick. They fought into the crowd and atop some equipment boxes. Priest gave Bunny a powerbomb from the top through a table set up next to them. The table was draped, probably hiding padding, but it had to hurt no matter how much padding was there.

At this point, everyone was amazed that Bad Bunny would agree to take all this punishment.

Priest carried Bunny back to ringside and put him against a ringpost. He went for a kick, but Bunny ducked and Priest kicked the metal ringpost. He sold the leg the rest of the match. Bunny hit the leg with a kendo stick and a steel chair.

Bunny was ready to hit Priest again with a chair, but Priest begged him to stop, apologizing for all he had done. Bunny reached down to him, but it was another trap, with Priest kicking him in the face.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor, part of the Judgment Day faction with Priest, ran down to attack bunny. Rey Mysterio came down to even the odds. The bad guys got the upper hand when legendary Puerto Rican wrestler and former WWE star Carlito ran out to his music. The crowd went crazy. Dom and Bálor tried to leave, but were blocked by an even more legendary Puerto Rican wrestler, Savio Vega. He was joined by the LWO, and they cleaned house, with everyone running backstage.

That left us back where we started: Bad Bunny versus Damien Priest, where Bunny hit Priest with a chair and then hit a Canadian Destroyer and got the pin.

Bad Bunny celebrated as the crowed went insane. Just an impressive showing by Bunny, and Priest.

In other results:

Rhea Ripley d. IYO Sky by pinfall

Seth Rollins d. Omos by pinfall

Rhea Ripley d. Zelina Vega by pinfall

The Usos and Solo Sikoa d. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle by pinfall

Cody Rhodes d. Brock Lesnar by pinfall

