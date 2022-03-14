Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament
The 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start this week, and plenty of developments came out of Selection Sunday.
The fourth-seeded UCLA men’s basketball team will play No. 13 Akron in the first round on Thursday, and No. 7 USC will play No. 10 Miami on Friday. Cal State Fullerton, playing in its first NCAA tournament since 2018, will play No. 2 Duke as a 15 seed.
South Carolina drew the No. 1 overall seed for the women’s tournament, with Louisville, Stanford and North Carolina State earning the remaining No. 1 seeds. No teams from Southern California will be playing in the women’s tournament.
This March might be more madness than magic for UCLA and USC, who face tough roads to the Final Four in the Big Easy. Both teams must overcome some stiff competition in their regions to reach the Sweet 16 and beyond.
UCLA received a No. 4 seed and will start its push to return to the Final Four in Portland while USC is a No. 7 seed and Cal State Fullerton is No. 15.
Texas Tech edged UCLA for a higher seeding in the NCAA tournament’s East Region. The Bruins begin a new March Madness run Thursday against Akron.
USC posted 26 wins this season, but the Trojans’ inconsistent play down the stretch means they’re playing inconsistent Miami team in the NCAA tournament.
A first look at the NCAA tournament bracket and breaking down UCLA and USC’s first-round opponents.
South Carolina, Louisville, Stanford and NC State earned the No. 1 seeds in an expanded NCAA tournament women’s field revealed on Sunday.
Cal State Fullerton has defied expectations in advancing to March Madness for the first time in five years, but can the Titans upset Duke?
NCAA tournament betting lines can be difficult to determine, and here are five games that have some early odds heading into Tuesday’s First Four.
Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke was a loss, but that won’t tarnish his place among John Wooden and college basketball’s all-time greats.
Here’s the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament, which starts on Tuesday with the First Four games. The first round tips off Thursday.
Nearly two-thirds of NCAA men’s basketball champions have been a top-three seed. But one program has given reason for Cinderellas to dream big.
The UCLA Bruins have won more NCAA men’s basketball championships than any other school. But it’s been awhile.
March Madness is famously about little schools dreaming big, but championship odds are squarely on the side of No. 1 seeds.
How likely are No. 16 seeds Georgia State, Wright State, Bryant, Texas Southern, Texas A&M-CC or Norfolk State to make NCAA tournament history? Not likely, not impossible.
UCLA led by double digits early on the second half before an Arizona scoring surge doomed the Bruins’ hopes of a Pac-12 tournament title in an 84-76 loss.