Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament

The 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start this week, and plenty of developments came out of Selection Sunday.

The fourth-seeded UCLA men’s basketball team will play No. 13 Akron in the first round on Thursday, and No. 7 USC will play No. 10 Miami on Friday. Cal State Fullerton, playing in its first NCAA tournament since 2018, will play No. 2 Duke as a 15 seed.

South Carolina drew the No. 1 overall seed for the women’s tournament, with Louisville, Stanford and North Carolina State earning the remaining No. 1 seeds. No teams from Southern California will be playing in the women’s tournament.

