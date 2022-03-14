Advertisement
Sports

Full coverage: 2022 NCAA basketball tournament

Oregon guard Will Richardson drives up court in front of USC guard Tahj Eaddy.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
The 2022 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments start this week, and plenty of developments came out of Selection Sunday.

The fourth-seeded UCLA men’s basketball team will play No. 13 Akron in the first round on Thursday, and No. 7 USC will play No. 10 Miami on Friday. Cal State Fullerton, playing in its first NCAA tournament since 2018, will play No. 2 Duke as a 15 seed.

South Carolina drew the No. 1 overall seed for the women’s tournament, with Louisville, Stanford and North Carolina State earning the remaining No. 1 seeds. No teams from Southern California will be playing in the women’s tournament.

Check out The Times’ complete coverage here.

Read more
Illustration of a Bruin, a Trojan and a basketball in with New Orleans buildings in purple, yellow and green around them.

Plaschke: More madness than march? UCLA and USC face tough roads to Big Easy

This March might be more madness than magic for UCLA and USC, who face tough roads to the Final Four in the Big Easy. Both teams must overcome some stiff competition in their regions to reach the Sweet 16 and beyond.

UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after a play against Arizona during the first half.

March Madness regional breakdowns: Teams and players to watch

UCLA received a No. 4 seed and will start its push to return to the Final Four in Portland while USC is a No. 7 seed and Cal State Fullerton is No. 15.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, left, confers with guard Johnny Juzang.

No bus ride for UCLA, but Bruins’ March Madness ride still might be a short one

Texas Tech edged UCLA for a higher seeding in the NCAA tournament’s East Region. The Bruins begin a new March Madness run Thursday against Akron.

Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (0) talks to head coach Andy Enfield.

No respect? USC isn’t complaining about seeding ahead of showdown with Miami

USC posted 26 wins this season, but the Trojans’ inconsistent play down the stretch means they’re playing inconsistent Miami team in the NCAA tournament.

UCLA's Jules Bernard (1) drives up the court against Southern California's Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NCAA tournament bracket takeaways: Selection committee snubs UCLA and USC

A first look at the NCAA tournament bracket and breaking down UCLA and USC’s first-round opponents.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) Aliyah Boston, left, and Destanni Henderson, right, enjoy a big lead from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 83-51. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Potent South Carolina is No. 1 overall seed in expanded NCAA tournament field

South Carolina, Louisville, Stanford and NC State earned the No. 1 seeds in an expanded NCAA tournament women’s field revealed on Sunday.

Cal State Fullerton celebrates an NCAA college basketball game against Long Beach State.

Cal State Fullerton looks to continue spoiler role against Duke in NCAA tournament

Cal State Fullerton has defied expectations in advancing to March Madness for the first time in five years, but can the Titans upset Duke?

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, right, drives by Southern California guard Reese Dixon-Waters.

March Madness best bets: Five intriguing games, plus UCLA’s Final Four odds

NCAA tournament betting lines can be difficult to determine, and here are five games that have some early odds heading into Tuesday’s First Four.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the team during the second half of an NCAA.

Coach K still shows the fire that launched him into John Wooden’s orbit

Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke was a loss, but that won’t tarnish his place among John Wooden and college basketball’s all-time greats.

bracket.

Check out the men’s NCAA tournament bracket

Here’s the full bracket for the men’s NCAA tournament, which starts on Tuesday with the First Four games. The first round tips off Thursday.

Villanova University players and coaches celebrate 59-55 NCAA tournament victory over Michigan.

March Madness Cinderellas: Who’s the lowest seed to win an NCAA tournament title?

Nearly two-thirds of NCAA men’s basketball champions have been a top-three seed. But one program has given reason for Cinderellas to dream big.

UCLA coach John Wooden holds the NCAA championship trophy. Sidney Wicks wears part of the net around his neck.

How many times has the UCLA men’s basketball team won an NCAA title?

The UCLA Bruins have won more NCAA men’s basketball championships than any other school. But it’s been awhile.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams us interviewed as he celebrates with his team.

How many times has a No. 1 seed won the NCAA men’s basketball tournament?

March Madness is famously about little schools dreaming big, but championship odds are squarely on the side of No. 1 seeds.

Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. (4) and forward Dana Tate (21) celebrate after Bryant.

Has a 16 seed ever won an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game?

How likely are No. 16 seeds Georgia State, Wright State, Bryant, Texas Southern, Texas A&M-CC or Norfolk State to make NCAA tournament history? Not likely, not impossible.

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis (10) drives agaonst UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half.

UCLA fails to hold momentum, falls to Arizona in Pac-12 tournament title game

UCLA led by double digits early on the second half before an Arizona scoring surge doomed the Bruins’ hopes of a Pac-12 tournament title in an 84-76 loss.

