Lakers player-by-player report cards for 2021-22 season

Lakers guard Avery Bradley reaches for the steal against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during a game in December. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Key stats: Shot a surprising 39% from three-point range, more than two percentage points above his career average.

Contract status: Signed a one-year deal for $2.6 million and will become a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: The Lakers acquired Bradley the day before the regular-season opener after he was waived by Golden State. In his second tenure with the Lakers, Bradley was expected to be a defensive stalwart.

Advertisement

The reality on April 10: For the most part, Bradley did his job well, making open shots and playing solid defense.