Damian Lillard and Trail Blazers agree to two-year, $122-million extension

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers agreed on a two-year, $122-million extension that puts the Olympic gold medalist under contract through the 2026-27 season, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

Lillard will make about $59 million in the 2025-26 season, then about $63 million the next season, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because the extension has not been announced.

He will make about $137 million over the next three seasons, before the extension begins.

Lillard is a six-time All-Star who has spent all 10 of his NBA seasons in Portland. He was limited to 29 games last season because of a core injury that required surgery and told ESPN in a televised interview early Friday that the time off — while frustrating — should help him long term.

“My body is stronger than it was before in certain areas,” Lillard said while watching games at the NBA Summer League.

Lillard, who turns 32 on July 15, said the mental break also was helpful.

He has averaged 24.6 points in his career, is a six-time All-NBA player and was selected as a member of the league’s top 75 players as part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration last season.