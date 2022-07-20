Photos: X Games soar back into San Diego

The X Games kicked off the first day of high-flying competitions Wednesday with skateboard vert, skateboard vert best trick, BMX megapark and skateboard megapark. The events were held at the Sloanyard, a private skateboard compound at the home of skateboarder Elliot Sloan in Vista.

Jimmy Wilkins of Cardiff won the gold medal in the X Games skateboard vert competition. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

The morning session of skateboard vert and vert best trick was held on a 100-foot wide, 14-foot tall (at its lowest part) halfpipe that includes a 20-foot roll-in. Jimmy Wilkins of Cardiff won the skateboard vert competition and Elliot Sloan won the trick competition with a heel flip 720.

Elliot Sloan does a heelfilp 720 to win the gold medal in the skate vert trick competition in the X Games. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

The afternoon events were held on a wood megapark, which included a 35-foot-high roll-in to soar across a 34-foot gap into a 20-foot tall quarterpipe. Ryan Willams from Australia won the BMX megapark and Edouard Damestoy of France won the skateboard division.

Other X Games events in San Diego this weekend include motorcross freestyle, best whip, quarterpipe high air and BMX dirt, street, park and trick. Remaining in skateboarding is men’s and women’s park, street and real street trick. The events are live streamed on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC on the weekend.

The motocross events are being held at the Slayground, a 40-property in Ramona owned by motocross rider Axell Hodges. The other skateboard events are being held at the California Training Facility in Vista. The events are not open to the public.

Gui Khury reacts after falling on a trick during the skateboard vert trick competition in the X Games. He won a silver medal. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Elliot Sloan looks a his gold medal he won in the skate vert trick competition in the X Games. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

The X Games kicked off at the Sloanyard, a private skateboard compound at the home of skateboarder Elliot Sloan in Vista, Calif. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Edouard Damestoy of France celebrates after he won the skateboard megapark. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mykel Larrin competes in the BMX megapark. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ryan Williams won the BMX megapark. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)