Mariners acquire All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo from Reds for four prospects
The Seattle Mariners acquired the top starting pitcher on the trade market Friday night, getting All-Star Luis Castillo from the payroll-paring Cincinnati Reds for four minor league prospects.
Cincinnati obtained infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo, and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore. Marte was the Mariners’ top-rated prospect, Arroyo was third and Stoudt fifth.
Seattle has not been to the playoffs since 2001, the longest postseason drought in the four major North American professional sports.
