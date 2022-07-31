Complete coverage: Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell died at age 88 on Sunday. Here is the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of Russell’s achievements on and off the court.
Bill Russell, professional basketball’s first Black superstar who reinvented the center position with the 1950s and ‘60s Boston Celtics, has died.
Teams, sports figures and celebrities shared their condolences and thoughts on the passing on NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell.
One thing you have to say for former Lakers Coach Phil Jackson: He’s not afraid to give his opinion.
After Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics had beaten Wilt Chamberlain and the Lakers in the 1968-69 NBA championship series, Jerry West was asked who was the better center.
Lakers and Celtics find a common opponent: cancer
Deflating the Lakers : With Balloons Perched Atop the Forum in Anticipation of a Title, Celtics Pulled Off an Improbable Victory With an Improbable Shot
The subject was the 1968-69 Boston Celtics, so naturally Red Auerbach lit a victory cigar.
Meet Red Auerbach, Larry Bird and the city of Boston: the villains of HBO’s “Winning Time” and real-life nemeses of the Los Angeles Lakers.
In an excerpt from his book about the epic 1969 Lakers-Celtics NBA Finals, the author offers a theory on the night that inspired the most famous logo in sports.
An emotional Jerry West gets his statue at Staples Center
NBA players have a long history of social activism, and there has never been a better time for them to lead the fight for justice and change. Can they succeed?