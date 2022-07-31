Advertisement
Complete coverage: Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell stands courtside during a tribute at a game in 2013.
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell stands courtside at TD Garden during a tribute at a game in 2013.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell died at age 88 on Sunday. Here is the Los Angeles Times’ coverage of Russell’s achievements on and off the court.

