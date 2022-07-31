Sports

Photos: Bill Russell (1934-2022) through the years

Bill Russell speaks as part of a panel in 2018.
Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell takes part in a panel called “Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing Field” in 2018 at the Civil Rights Summit in Austin, Texas.
(Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. The former University of San Francisco and Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar and won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career.

When legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach decided to retire, he turned over coaching responsibilities to Russell, making him the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team in America.

Russell won two NCAA titles at USF, along with future Celtics teammate K.C. Jones. The two of them helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

Here is the Los Angeles Times’ obituary on a legendary athlete, social justice warrior and civil rights activist. And here is reaction to his death.

A look at his life on and off the basketball court:

A view from above as Bill Russell shoots a layup.
Bill Russell shoots a layup during a photo session at the University of San Francisco, where he guided the Dons to two NCAA titles.
(Associated Press)
Bill Russell and K.C. Jones sit in a locker room.
Bill Russell, left, and K.C. Jones were teammates when USF won two NCAA titles. They’d become stars with the Boston Celtics, winning eight NBA titles.
(Robert Houston / Associated Press)
Bill Russell watches Red Auerbach spin a ball on his fingertip.
Celtics rookie Bill Russell watches coach Red Auerbach spin the ball on his fingertip in December 1956.
(J. Walter Green / Associated Press)
Celtics star Bill Russell talks with reporters about the boycott of Boston public schools by African Americans.
Celtics star Bill Russell talks with reporters about the boycott of Boston public schools by African Americans over perceived segregation on June 18, 1963.
(Frank Curtin / Associated Press)
Bill Russell holds coach Red Auerbach under the shower as they celebrate a victory.
Bill Russell and coach Red Auerbach celebrate after they defeated the Lakers 95-93 on April 28, 1966, to win their eighth straight NBA title.
(Associated Press)
Bill Russell grins at a news conference.
Bill Russell grins during his introductory news conference as the Boston Celtics’ new head coach on April 18, 1966.
(Associated Press)
Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell during a 1969 game
Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain tries to score against Celtics center Bill Russell during a 1969 NBA Finals game at the Forum.
(Associated Press)
Bill Russell drives against the Lakers in a 1969 game.
Celtics center Bill Russell drives against the Lakers in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals.
(Harold P. Matosian / Associated Press)
Bill Russell looks up as the people flanking him applaud.
Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the TD Garden crowd during a tribute in November 2013.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant.
Kobe Bryant pays his respects to Bill Russell as Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the Lakers legend’s jersey retirement ceremony in 2017.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

