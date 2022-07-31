Photos: Bill Russell (1934-2022) through the years

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. The former University of San Francisco and Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar and won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career.

When legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach decided to retire, he turned over coaching responsibilities to Russell, making him the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team in America.

Russell won two NCAA titles at USF, along with future Celtics teammate K.C. Jones. The two of them helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

Here is the Los Angeles Times’ obituary on a legendary athlete, social justice warrior and civil rights activist. And here is reaction to his death.

A look at his life on and off the basketball court:

Bill Russell shoots a layup during a photo session at the University of San Francisco, where he guided the Dons to two NCAA titles. (Associated Press)

Bill Russell, left, and K.C. Jones were teammates when USF won two NCAA titles. They’d become stars with the Boston Celtics, winning eight NBA titles. (Robert Houston / Associated Press)

Celtics rookie Bill Russell watches coach Red Auerbach spin the ball on his fingertip in December 1956. (J. Walter Green / Associated Press)

Celtics star Bill Russell talks with reporters about the boycott of Boston public schools by African Americans over perceived segregation on June 18, 1963. (Frank Curtin / Associated Press)

Bill Russell and coach Red Auerbach celebrate after they defeated the Lakers 95-93 on April 28, 1966, to win their eighth straight NBA title. (Associated Press)

Bill Russell grins during his introductory news conference as the Boston Celtics’ new head coach on April 18, 1966. (Associated Press)

Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain tries to score against Celtics center Bill Russell during a 1969 NBA Finals game at the Forum. (Associated Press)

Celtics center Bill Russell drives against the Lakers in Game 7 of the 1969 NBA Finals. (Harold P. Matosian / Associated Press)

Celtics legend Bill Russell looks up at the TD Garden crowd during a tribute in November 2013. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)