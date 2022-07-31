Photos: Bill Russell (1934-2022) through the years

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. The former University of San Francisco and Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar and won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career.
When legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach decided to retire, he turned over coaching responsibilities to Russell, making him the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team in America.
Russell won two NCAA titles at USF, along with future Celtics teammate K.C. Jones. The two of them helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.