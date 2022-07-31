NBA community and others react to death of Hall of Famer Bill Russell
NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. A cause of death wasn’t given, nor did the statement say where he died.
The former Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar who won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career, which included becoming the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team.
Athletes and celebrities around the world shared their thoughts and highlighted Russell’s career and work as a player, coach and advocate for civil rights and social justice:
