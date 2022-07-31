Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA community and others react to death of Hall of Famer Bill Russell

Boston Celtics center Bill Russell is shown as he holds his coach Red Auerbach under the shower.
Boston Celtics star Bill Russell is shown as he holds his coach Red Auerbach under the shower after they defeated the Lakers 95-93 to win their eighth straight NBA championship at the Boston Garden on April 28, 1966.
(Associated Press)
By Eduardo GonzalezStaff Writer 
Share

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. A cause of death wasn’t given, nor did the statement say where he died.

The former Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar who won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career, which included becoming the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team.

Athletes and celebrities around the world shared their thoughts and highlighted Russell’s career and work as a player, coach and advocate for civil rights and social justice:

Sports
Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement