NBA community and others react to death of Hall of Famer Bill Russell

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. A cause of death wasn’t given, nor did the statement say where he died.

The former Boston Celtics center was professional basketball’s first Black superstar who won 11 championships and five MVPs during his career, which included becoming the first Black head coach of a major pro sports team.

Athletes and celebrities around the world shared their thoughts and highlighted Russell’s career and work as a player, coach and advocate for civil rights and social justice:

Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔 https://t.co/TTDfp9w8Zq — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

Insightful comments by #24 https://t.co/XVtmAtxJiP — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) July 31, 2022

The definition of champion, on and off the court. Thank you for everything, Bill. pic.twitter.com/tB5nLoslSF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2022

To be the greatest champion in your sport, to revolutionize the way the game is played, and to be a societal leader all at once seems unthinkable, but that is who Bill Russell was. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/K0Ue0hKiLs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 31, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Bill Russell: pic.twitter.com/DGX6ukOT4b — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 31, 2022

Thank you for everything! R.I.P Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tn2iGsArav — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 31, 2022

Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022

Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022

R.I.P Bill Russell. You allowed me to be in the position I am in today and you changed not only the league but the world. Forever 6. — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) July 31, 2022

12 time @NBA All-Star

11 NBA rings

5 MVPs

No 3-point line

No social media

Just played and dominated in a day and a league that was def not soft. @celtics to the core ☘️

RIP @RealBillRussell 😢 #LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/mG7K1AOfQq — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 31, 2022

Today, we lost a giant.



As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was one of the kindest, most thoughtful people I’ve ever met. Once called out of the blue because he thought I looked sad on TV…best pep talk of my life. RIP — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 31, 2022

I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022

Bill Russell was a once-in-a-generation activist athlete who made all around him better. He had a career of firsts & led the way for many. I admired him my entire life & he had a huge influence on my career. He was the ultimate leader, ultimate team player & ultimate champion. pic.twitter.com/tM6C69GePz — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 31, 2022

My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and the @NBA community on the loss of the greatest champion we’ve ever known: BILL RUSSELL. An activist, a pioneer, a humanitarian. He made the world better for us all.#RIPCHAMPION — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 31, 2022

The LA Clippers join the basketball community in mourning the passing of Bill Russell -- the ultimate winner, leader and trailblazer. His impact and his legend will live forever. pic.twitter.com/vJk70UllsY — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 31, 2022

Legends are forever.



RIP Bill Russell, truly a titan of our game. pic.twitter.com/EKpLABwzmT — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 31, 2022